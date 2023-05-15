Entertainment
Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears a key hurdle
LONDON The European Union on Monday approved Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard, deciding the deal would not stifle competition for popular console titles like Call of Duty and agreeing to American tech company’s remedies to boost competition in cloud gaming.
But the blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy as UK regulators have rejected it and US authorities are trying to thwart it.
The acquisition, sweetened by Microsoft’s promises to automatically license Activision games to cloud gaming platforms, would no longer raise competition concerns and ultimately unlock significant competitive and consumer benefits, it said. said the European Commission, the executive arm of the 27-nation blocs and top antitrust watchdog. .
The committee’s approval has removed a potential major hurdle to this deal, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re in a stronger position to overturn the UK’s rejection, said industry analyst Liam Deane. gaming for technology research and consulting firm Omdia.
The cash deal announced more than a year ago has been scrutinized by regulators around the world over fears it could give Microsoft and its Xbox console control of successful Activision franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.
Fierce opposition was led by rival Sony, which manufactures the PlayStation gaming system.
Microsoft sought to counter resistance by striking a deal with Nintendo to license Activision titles like Call of Duty for 10 years and offering the same to Sony if the deal went through.
Following its review, the European Commission ruled out the possibility of Microsoft cutting its games from PlayStation, saying that excluding the most popular game console would significantly reduce its profits.
The emerging cloud gaming market has come under closer scrutiny from Brussels. Cloud gaming frees gamers from buying expensive gaming consoles and computers by allowing them to stream games they own to tablets, phones, and other devices, usually through a cloud platform who may charge a fee.
The commission approved the deal after accepting Microsoft’s offer to amend its licensing agreements to allow users and cloud gaming platforms to stream its titles royalty-free for 10 years.
The licenses will apply globally and allow millions of consumers around the world to play these games on any device they choose, Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement.
Microsoft has already announced deals to bring Xbox PC games to cloud gaming platforms operated by chipmaker Nvidia and indie gamer Boosteroid.
Activision games are not available on cloud services, but the commission noted that licensing commitments could expand the cloud gaming market by bringing Activision games to new platforms, including smaller European gamers, and on more devices than before.
The EU decision could help Microsoft deal with US regulators, where the Federal Trade Commission is taking the company to court to block the deal. A trial before the FTC’s internal judge is scheduled to begin on August 2.
But Brussels’ approval is at odds with the stance taken by UK antitrust regulators, who last month canceled the biggest tech deal in history over fears it would hurt competition in the cloud gaming market. small but rapidly growing.
Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement on Monday that it was upholding its decision, an unusual decision that highlights the tougher approach London has taken.
Microsoft’s proposals, accepted today by the European Commission, would allow Microsoft to set the terms and conditions of this market for the next ten years, said the authority’s chief executive, Sarah Cardell. They would replace a free, open and competitive market with one subject to permanent regulation of the games sold by Microsoft, the platforms on which it sells them and the conditions of sale.
The companies are appealing the UK’s decision in court, but the story does not bode well.
The watchdog previously rejected the purchase of Giphy by Facebook parent Metas, fearing it would limit innovation and competition. The social media giant was eventually forced to sell the GIF-sharing platform after losing an appeal.
If Microsoft’s appeal fails, the company would be forced to either drop the deal or carve out the UK as a separate market, which seemed like an unworkable option, game analyst Deane said. .
Kelvin Chan is an AP business writer.
