Bollywood Ambassadors for Global Luxury Brands

How many times have you convinced yourself to buy a particular product just because your favorite star endorses that brand? The massive appeal of Bollywood stars is unmatched and has often helped them become luxury brand ambassadors. Many A-listers including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have become the faces of different luxury brands in the past. However, it is one thing to become an Indian brand ambassador but a grander moment when a Bollywood star becomes a global brand ambassador.

Recently, Alia Bhatt became the Indian ambassador for luxury fashion brand Gucci. She became the first Indian to represent the prestigious Italian brand worldwide. She reportedly traveled to Seoul to make her first official appearance as Gucci’s new Global Ambassador at the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show. But Bhatt isn’t the only Bollywood actor to become a global brand ambassador. international luxury. In this article, we explore several global brands and their Bollywood ambassadors.

Indian Brand Ambassadors who have represented luxury brands globally

Priyanka Chopra

Global icon, Priyanka Chopra has represented several international brands that she swears by. Its long list of luxury brands includes names like Tiffany & Co., Guess, Pantene, TAG Heuer, and more. In 2021, Italian luxury brand Bvlgari named Priyanka Chopra Jonas as its global brand ambassador.

Shah Rukh Khan

One of the most popular faces among Bollywood ambassadors for global brands is that of Shah Rukh Khan. The king of Bollywood has endorsed many international brands such as TAG Heuer, Hyundai and Pepsi. His charismatic personality and widespread appeal have made him a popular choice for many global companies.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a highly accomplished Bollywood actress known for her versatility and beauty. She has been associated with luxury brands like L’Oreal, Nike and Vogue Eyewear. Deepika’s elegance and strong screen presence have made her a sought-after ambassador for global brands. Last year, the actress was named the new ambassador for French luxury brand Cartier. She is also the new ambassador for the Indian brand Louis Vuitton and Qatar Airways.

Hrithik Roshan

There’s no denying that Hrithik Roshan is a brand in his own right and that’s why several high-end brands are lining up to sign deals with him. Her chiseled physique and charismatic appeal have made her a preferred choice for fitness and lifestyle brands. He has been the face of brands like Rado, Burger King and Coca-Cola.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The timeless beauty of Bollywood has been associated with many luxury brands throughout her career. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s global recognition has made her a valuable asset to various luxury and beauty brands. She is one of the most prominent ambassadors for global brands such as Longines, L’Oréal and Coca-Cola.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has also endorsed several international brands, as has his better half, Deepika Padukone. He is the global ambassador for luxury brands like Adidas, Jack & Jones and Nutella. Known for his dynamic personality and quirky fashion sense, Ranveer brings a vibrant energy to the brands he represents. The Adidas X Gucci collection featured Ranveer Singh as the face of their loudest and richest collaboration. He was also named the National Basketball Association (NBA) Premier League Indian Ambassador.

Manushi Chhillar

Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar is one of many Estée Lauder global brand ambassadors. Chhillar was previously the face of Estée Lauder India’s Advanced Night Repair campaign in 2022. She will now appear in its upcoming campaign for ‘Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup’.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty has been the Indian ambassador for many global brands since the start of her career. After her Bollywood debut in 2015, she became the brand ambassador for Maybelline New York. Athiya has also endorsed luxury brands like Versace and Sephora watches. In 2021, luxury eyewear brand, Numi Paris, announced the appointment of Athiya Shetty and her husband, KL Rahul, as their brand’s global ambassadors. She also recently became the first brand face of Korean beauty company Laneige in India.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is the blue eyed boy of several brands in India as he has been one of the most active Bollywood ambassadors for different luxury brands. But it is now global. He has long been the face of Superdry in India. This actor also has a long association with the luxury watch brand, Armani Exchange.

Hero Image: Courtesy of Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone/Instagram; Feature Image: Courtesy of Alia Bhatt/Instagram