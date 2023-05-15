Entertainment
Bollywood Ambassadors for Global Luxury Brands
How many times have you convinced yourself to buy a particular product just because your favorite star endorses that brand? The massive appeal of Bollywood stars is unmatched and has often helped them become luxury brand ambassadors. Many A-listers including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have become the faces of different luxury brands in the past. However, it is one thing to become an Indian brand ambassador but a grander moment when a Bollywood star becomes a global brand ambassador.
Recently, Alia Bhatt became the Indian ambassador for luxury fashion brand Gucci. She became the first Indian to represent the prestigious Italian brand worldwide. She reportedly traveled to Seoul to make her first official appearance as Gucci’s new Global Ambassador at the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 fashion show. But Bhatt isn’t the only Bollywood actor to become a global brand ambassador. international luxury. In this article, we explore several global brands and their Bollywood ambassadors.
Indian Brand Ambassadors who have represented luxury brands globally
Priyanka Chopra
Global icon, Priyanka Chopra has represented several international brands that she swears by. Its long list of luxury brands includes names like Tiffany & Co., Guess, Pantene, TAG Heuer, and more. In 2021, Italian luxury brand Bvlgari named Priyanka Chopra Jonas as its global brand ambassador.
Shah Rukh Khan
One of the most popular faces among Bollywood ambassadors for global brands is that of Shah Rukh Khan. The king of Bollywood has endorsed many international brands such as TAG Heuer, Hyundai and Pepsi. His charismatic personality and widespread appeal have made him a popular choice for many global companies.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is a highly accomplished Bollywood actress known for her versatility and beauty. She has been associated with luxury brands like L’Oreal, Nike and Vogue Eyewear. Deepika’s elegance and strong screen presence have made her a sought-after ambassador for global brands. Last year, the actress was named the new ambassador for French luxury brand Cartier. She is also the new ambassador for the Indian brand Louis Vuitton and Qatar Airways.
Hrithik Roshan
There’s no denying that Hrithik Roshan is a brand in his own right and that’s why several high-end brands are lining up to sign deals with him. Her chiseled physique and charismatic appeal have made her a preferred choice for fitness and lifestyle brands. He has been the face of brands like Rado, Burger King and Coca-Cola.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The timeless beauty of Bollywood has been associated with many luxury brands throughout her career. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s global recognition has made her a valuable asset to various luxury and beauty brands. She is one of the most prominent ambassadors for global brands such as Longines, L’Oréal and Coca-Cola.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh has also endorsed several international brands, as has his better half, Deepika Padukone. He is the global ambassador for luxury brands like Adidas, Jack & Jones and Nutella. Known for his dynamic personality and quirky fashion sense, Ranveer brings a vibrant energy to the brands he represents. The Adidas X Gucci collection featured Ranveer Singh as the face of their loudest and richest collaboration. He was also named the National Basketball Association (NBA) Premier League Indian Ambassador.
Manushi Chhillar
Former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar is one of many Estée Lauder global brand ambassadors. Chhillar was previously the face of Estée Lauder India’s Advanced Night Repair campaign in 2022. She will now appear in its upcoming campaign for ‘Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup’.
Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty has been the Indian ambassador for many global brands since the start of her career. After her Bollywood debut in 2015, she became the brand ambassador for Maybelline New York. Athiya has also endorsed luxury brands like Versace and Sephora watches. In 2021, luxury eyewear brand, Numi Paris, announced the appointment of Athiya Shetty and her husband, KL Rahul, as their brand’s global ambassadors. She also recently became the first brand face of Korean beauty company Laneige in India.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan is the blue eyed boy of several brands in India as he has been one of the most active Bollywood ambassadors for different luxury brands. But it is now global. He has long been the face of Superdry in India. This actor also has a long association with the luxury watch brand, Armani Exchange.
Hero Image: Courtesy of Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone/Instagram; Feature Image: Courtesy of Alia Bhatt/Instagram
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Respond: Disha Patani is Calvin Klein’s Indian Ambassador
Respond: Alia Bhatt is India’s Gucci brand ambassador
Respond: Yes she is.
Respond: A prominent figure in Indian society, Kalyani Chawla was initially named Dior brand ambassador in 2006,
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lifestyleasia.com/ind/entertainment/celebrities/bollywood-ambassadors-for-global-luxury-brands/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood Ambassadors for Global Luxury Brands
- Valentino will be back at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in June
- What is the difference between the Garmin Edge 1040, 840 and 540 cycle computers?
- Primary care group in Virginia uses AI tools to identify medical conditions
- Ian Bremmer: Republican Identity Crisis: Chris Christie vs. Donald Trump – GV Wire
- UK pension startup Smart Bank $95M
- Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard clears a key hurdle
- Memorial Day air travel expected to surpass pre-pandemic numbers
- Tely unveils free dual-screen TV with ads
- Teacher feared dead after shark attack in South Australia
- Metabolic Disorders Increase Obesity-Related Cancer Risk
- Lahore High Court to hear Imran Khan’s bail plea on May 16; grants bail to his wife until May 23