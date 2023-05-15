Neil Marshall and Charlotte Kirk are Hollywood’s baddest couple





Neil Marshall, who directed episodes of Westworld And Game Of Thrones but is probably best known for his terrific 2005 horror film, Lowering, is also involved in perhaps the most messy relationship in all of Hollywood. In 2018, Marshall—achieving Hellboy with David Harbor who would go on to bomb at the box office – got involved with a woman named Charlotte Kirk. Marshall only met Kirk — who was then 25 and nearly half Marshall’s age — because one of the film’s financiers, Avi Lerner, 72, tried to force the producer to Hellboy throw her to silence her. Kirk had affairs with Ron Meyer, the then 76-year-old former vice president of NBCUniversal, and with the former chairman of Warner Bros. Kevin Tsujihara, then 55 years old. The pair used their power to help Kirk land mostly small roles in forgotten movies during the tough years (Kirk’s other boyfriend also reportedly cast her as Nicole Simpson in the unreleased Nicole & O.J.). While Marshall was shooting Hellboy, these affairs came to light because of leaked texts and legal documents, and Meyer and Tsujihara – two of Hollywood’s most powerful executives – were forced out of their jobs due to their affairs with Kirk and their shady relationships. Consequently. Billionaire James Packer and producer Brett Ratner were also implicated in the scandals. (Ironically, Meyer confessed to his boss, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, who was ousted last month for sexual harassment. However, Marshall – who was ultimately not allowed to cast Kirk in Hellboy because the producer wasn’t impressed with his acting, even though he was offered $2 million to do it – fell madly in love with Kirk. Marshall reportedly had his own human resources issues before he met Kirk – he was allegedly removed from his position as director of the lost in space series on Netflix for asking multiple women. Additionally, before the scandal broke in 2018, Neil Marshall threatened to remove his name from Hellboy unless Avi Lerner gave him $2 million in Meyer’s name so he could make a movie with Charlotte Kirk (neither the threat nor the $2 million materialized). After Hellboy, Neil Marshall – later abandoned by his agency after the scandal broke – has vowed to devote himself entirely to making films with Charlotte Kirk. He followed through on that wish. Marshall directed and co-wrote 2020s The jugement with Kirk, who also starred in the film. Likewise, The lair in 2020. Both films had 20% and 33% respectively on Rotten Tomatoes (admittedly, both fared better with critics than Hellboywhich returned 17% on RT). These are not blockbuster movies. Both movies made $150,000 at the box office, and yet someone keeps funding Marshall and Kirk’s films. They have two more films together in the pipeline. One is The Duchesswhich is purchased by Palisades Park Pictures with It’s love, which stars John Travolta and Katherine Heigl (who play a couple in the film). They also have another movie called Compulsion in the works. Here’s what became of Neil Marshall, cult favorite director Lowering and an Emmy winner for an episode of Game Of Thrones. Now he exclusively shoots bad movies with a woman he fell in love with after a financier tried to cast her in his movie to silence her about her past affairs with several powerful men. The trades also continue to cover these films, as Hollywood insiders Click on because we are all curious about the car accident that became Marshall’s career. Header image source: Getty Images

