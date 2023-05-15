Ob-Wan Kenobi Actor Vivien Lyra Blair Joins Goodrich – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Child actor Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi, birdhouse) joined upcoming comedy Goodrichwith Mila Kunis and Michael Keaton. We understand that Blair recently wrapped filming for the project, where she stars as Billie, the “smart, observant, straightforward and funny” 9-year-old daughter of art dealer Andy Goodrich (Keaton). Billie is Andy’s daughter with his much younger second wife. The pic is currently being filmed in Los Angeles, where the story is set. The plot, billed as “comic and heartwarming”, follows Goodrich, a man whose life is turned upside down when his young second wife leaves him and enters a 90-day rehab program while threatening divorce. Andy supports their nine-year-old twins, launching him into the world of modern parenthood he is deeply unprepared for. As his career falls apart, Andy leans on his adult, pregnant daughter Grace (Kunis) for support and eventually evolves into the father Grace never had. With all of his relationships tested, Andy learns the true meaning of having it all. Hallie Meyers-Shyer (Back at home) is directing from a screenplay she also wrote. Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan’s C2 Motion Picture Group (Babylon) is financing and producing the film entirely alongside Daniela Taplin Lundberg (Harriet, the kids are fine) and Kevin Mann (together together), with Keaton and Amy Pascal (Spider-Man: No Coming Home, Little Women) executive producer. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are taking over the domestic market, while Black Bear is handling the international. As we previously revealed, the cast is rounded out by Andie MacDowell (groundhog day), Carmen Ejogo (real detective) and Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Other late additions include Michael Urie (ContractionLaura BenantiGossip Girl), Danny Deferrari (Oppenheimer), and Poorna Jagannathan (I have never). Blair is replaced by Paradigm, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller & imPRint.

