Justine Bateman is sounding the alarm over the use of AI in Hollywood

Hollywood took note of a tweet thread by Justine Bateman, where she says, among other things, that studios are about to use artificial intelligence to completely replace writers, actors, etc.

Bateman explained that the Writers Guild of America’s ongoing strike and negotiations have never been more critical.

Her knowledge on the subject is vast as she holds a degree in Computer Science from UCLA.

“It’s basically an algorithm,” she explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “It’s more complex than what I’m going to describe. Basically you just feed it a lot of information, like if you like Waze, you feed it all the maps, you feed it all the live traffic, then you give it a task, ‘get me to a point A to another B as soon as possible” and he performs this task according to all the material you have given him.”

The “Face: One Square Foot of Skin” author went on to discuss how it would impact the industry.

“The very harsh reality of AI in the entertainment industry is that it’s trained on all of our past work, all of our scripts, our movies, all of these actors, performances, all of that, so it’s a regurgitation. It’s a merger,” she said. “You give it a task, and it spits out a new product based on all of our past work.

Justine Bateman’s Twitter feed explaining the impact AI is having on Hollywood got a lot of attention. She revealed to Sam Rubin that AI needs to be addressed now or never as she believes the current WGA strike may be the last time industrial action will be effective in show business. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 15, 2023.

Bateman said she implicated the Copyright Office because it is “a massive infringement, the scale of which we have never seen before.”

She also warned SAG cast members to have “ironclad AI protection” of their “image and voice” and to “demand it from SAG-AFTRA” and “not to accept any proposals from the ‘AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) which doesn’t have it.

When Sam asked if that was even a possibility, she replied that the AMPTP refuses “to engage with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which she says is ‘extremely troubling.’

“I think that’s the absolute problem,” Bateman said.

The new Tinder? Striking writers seek love on the picket lines



As the WGA and AMPTP clash in negotiations, Bateman warns that SAG-AFTRA members need to be careful as the union, as well as the Directors Guild, are set to speak with the AMPTP.

“If the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild can’t get restrictions on AI, I personally don’t believe there’s any choice but to strike, because they’re saying, ‘We we’re not even going to talk to you. about AI”, means not only that they are going to use it, but that they are already planning to use it. »

When Batemen, the former “Family Ties” star who moved on to writing, producing and directing, served on the SAG-AFTRA bargaining committee during the last strike 15 years ago, the idea of ​​making money with video on the Internet seemed impossible. However, she had the foresight to ensure that the syndicate “had real estate in this area”.

She is glad that decision was made at the time, seeing how profitable streaming has become and how much of a sticking point remains in the WGA-AMPTP negotiations.

Members of the Writers Guild of America, WGA, picket outside CBS Television City in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Hollywood’s first strike in 15 years began Tuesday as economic pressures from the The streaming era has prompted unionized TV and film writers to picket for better pay outside of major studios, a work stoppage that is already driving most late-night shows to reruns. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

“Streamers are the most profitable. They are some of the biggest companies in the world, not in entertainment, in the world. For them to not restrict AI and not give a share of the billions and billions of dollars they earn from the work of the writers, crew, directors, actors is obscene,” he said. she exclaimed.

Currently, certain actors and voice actors are being asked to “relinquish rights to future use of their likeness and voice,” Bateman said. That being said, some actors do this voluntarily so that an agent can book them more for voiceover gigs.

The writers’ strike entered its third week with no signs of an end soon.

Ultimately, Bateman explained that AI is only used for “human greed”.

“It replaces human expression,” she said. “I say it’s ridiculous. We don’t need to replace human expression. With AI. There is no problem to solve. »