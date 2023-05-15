Mel Gibson directs Mark Wahlberg in Flight Risk | Entertainment





Mel Gibson will direct “Flight Risk”. The 67-year-old star returns to the director’s chair for the first time since 2016’s ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ in the new project which will star Mark Wahlberg. The film sees Wahlberg star as a pilot transporting a dangerous criminal for trial. Additional casting is underway and Lionsgate is kicking off global sales of the film ahead of the impending Cannes market. The project marks a reunion for Mel and Mark after they starred on ‘Father Stu’ together last year and previously collaborated on the ‘Daddy’s Home’ series. Gibson has made five movies, including “Braveheart,” over the past 30 years, each of which has achieved box office success. The star is set to produce alongside Bruce Davey through their Icon Productions banner with Hammerstone Studios’ Alex Lebovici serving as executive producer. Lionsgate Film President Joe Drake said: “We love the undeniable electric couple of Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg. “These world-class talents combined for this dynamic character-driven film will make ‘Flight Risk’ one of the most suspenseful and must-see events of the year.” Mel is also set to direct the fifth “Lethal Weapon” film and will reprise his role as Los Angeles Police Officer Martin Riggs in “Lethal Finale.” He will helm the project after the death of original director Richard Donner and said last year he was “pretty happy” with the film. Mel told Screen Rant: “It’s (upfront) great, we have a really good script that I’ve developed. “Well, Donner developed it, Richard Donner, of course, developed it with Richard Wenk, and they had a very good model. I had the honor of sitting down, after Richard passed away, with the writer and do a few more drafts and try to do it in the spirit of what we thought Donner might (want), because I knew the guy so well. “We tried to get this flavor, and we were pretty happy with what we found.”

