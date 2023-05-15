Sara Ali Khan’s Maruti Alto to Kim Sharma’s Tata Nano





Bollywood people are known for their posh lifestyle and super luxurious and expensive cars. Mostly we see these superstars in their multi-crore Range Rovers, Bentleys, Rolls Royces, Mercedes and BMWs. However, surprisingly, some Bollywood celebrities have been spotted driving a number of affordable and humble cars in the country. If you want to know which Bollywood actresses own super simple everyday cars, then this list is for you! Sara Ali Khan – Maruti Suzuki Alto One of the newest names in the Bollywood film industry, Sara Ali Khan, is the proud owner of one of the country’s most popular and affordable cars – the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800. The actress has been seen driving this small white sedan on several occasions, using it as a daily driver. She also owns a blue Jeep Compass. On the fanciest side of her garage, she also owns a white Mercedes Benz G-350d. Shraddha Kapoor – Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Also read: Ford Endeavor to make a comeback; Will cost much more than Toyota Fortuner Shraddha Kapoor, the actress famous for “Aashiqui 2”, is one of the most popular actresses in the country. Despite her fame, she rides in a Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It owns a version of this SUV that was available before Maruti Suzuki stopped producing diesel engines. The SUV is very popular in the subcompact SUV segment and is a crowd favorite. Nushrat Bharucha – Mahindra Thar 4×4 The Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular SUVs in the country, known for its on-road presence and off-road capabilities. It’s so popular that even celebrities couldn’t help but get their hands on it. Recently, Nushrat Bharucha, the actress famous for “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”, bought this lifestyle SUV. She bought it in the Rocky Beige shade and has been seen driving the SUV many times. Kim Sharma – Tata Nano When Tata Nano was launched it was the most affordable car in the country and is expected to become a hit with the middle class looking for affordable automobiles. However, the car failed to attract as many buyers as Tata Motors had hoped. Nevertheless, he found a home with one of Bollywood’s divas, Kim Sharma. The model-turned-Bollywood actress bought herself a Tata Nano finished in a shade of white and has been seen several times with her small hatchback. Esha Gupta – Ford EcoSport Although Ford no longer sells cars in the country, it produced one of the most popular cars – the Ford EcoSport subcompact SUV. The EcoSport was one of the most affordable SUVs when it was launched and quickly gained popularity. It was so popular that Esha Gupta, another well-known Bollywood actress, bought one for herself, finished in a vibrant shade of blue. Jacqueline Fernandez – Jeep Compass One of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, Sri Lankan actress Jacqueline Fernandez bought herself a Jeep Compass in 2018. The actress not only bought a Jeep Compass for herself but also has one bought one for her makeup artist. Jacqueline Fernandez also owns a Range Rover and a Mercedes Maybach S500. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/super-affordable-cars-of-bollywood-actresses-sara-ali-khans-maruti-alto-to-kim-sharmas-tata-nano/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos