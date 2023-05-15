Disney actor cut after ‘The Little Mermaid’ debacle





Live action Little Mermaid is poised for a strong box office showing. The little Mermaid (2023) – starring Halle Bailey (Ariel/Little Mermaid), Melissa McCarthy (Ursula), Jonah Hauer-King (Eric) and Javier Bardem (King Triton) – is set for release May 26, 2023. The film is seeing screenings of more of $110 million, and some believe the movie could hit $1 billion in revenue before it’s all said and done. . The film has been met with backlash over the past couple of years and more recently Disney released more details that have fans frenzied. The company revealed that it changed the lyrics to many of the film’s iconic songs, including re-recordings of Kiss the Girl “and Poor Unfortunate Souls,” which Inside the Magic previously covered. According to the report, Lin-Manuel Miranda joins animated filmsoriginal composer Alan Menken wrote four new songs, and the two came up with new lyrics for these two songs due to content deemed “sensitive” in the original songs. Of course, this got a lot of negative reactions from a large part of the fans. Now, as Disney nears the official release of the film, an actor from The Walt Disney Company recently made comments that many thought were negative towards The little Mermaid. Mena Massoud, who is best known for playing Aladdin in the 2019 live-action remake alongside Will Smith (Genie) and Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine), commented on her projections for the upcoming film, comparing it to Aladdin. Inside the Magic covered these comments, which can be read below: “Our movie was unique in that audiences went to watch it multiple times,” Massoud said. “It’s the only time we’ve reached 1 billion black spots with our opening. I guess TLM (The Little Mermaid) won’t cross the billion mark but will definitely get a sequel. Shortly after these comments, thousands of Twitter users reacted against the actor. So much so, in fact, that the actor has now decided to delete his account, which had over 135,000 followers. Twitter user Patrick Dougall shared screenshots of the actor’s account, which is now deleted. Yeah…I should have just stayed quiet! $1 billion #littlemermaid! Yeah, I should have stayed quiet!#little Mermaid to a billion! pic.twitter.com/Orb0PZ2cNo —Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) May 13, 2023 While many expressed a negative reaction to the actor’s perceived negativity, it seems he was more advocating for a Aladdin follow up in his comments. Unfortunately, it looks like Disney passed on the idea of ​​making a second one. Aladdineven after the first was considered a smash hit at the box office. Just recently, Halle Bailey performed the song “Part of Your World” at the Disneyland Resort for the first time since filming. You can see the performance below: first time you sing part of your world live since filming THANKS @American Idol for giving me the chance to do it on stage at disneyland. 11 more days until you can all see the movie! first time you sing part of your world live since filming thank you @American Idol for giving me the chance to do it on stage at disneyland. 11 more days until you can all watch pic.twitter.com/xnjsGVDqj3 — Halle (@HalleBailey) May 15, 2023 What do you think of this development in the middle The little Mermaidis the promotional race? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!

