Anne Heche, who died in a violent car accident, was buried on Mother’s Day





Mother’s Day was a bittersweet occasion for those close to Anne Heches. The Emmy and Tony nominated actor, known for Six Days, Seven Nights and Another World, was laid to rest on Sunday, The Times confirmed. Heche, whose body was cremated, was buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery nine months after her death in August 2022 at age 53. Heches’s remains were placed in the cemeteries of the cathedral’s mausoleum, which overlooks its central lake. She joins a number of stars resting at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, including Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland, Rudolph Valentino, Mel Blanc, Marion Davies and Cecil B. DeMille. A representative for Heche said his crypt was next to Rooneys’ crypt and across from those of musicians Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone. Mother, actress, writer, director, creator, believer, reads the inscription on her plaque. Live in love. The plaque is engraved with the star’s full name (Anne Celeste Heche), her years of birth and death and the image of a butterfly. The plaque also features a photo of Heche in a striped shirt. Anne Heches plaque at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (Domain of Anne Heche) She loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love during this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother on Mother’s Day, said a representative in a statement shared Monday with The Times. Heche was buried months before the first anniversary of her death. The actor died on August 12, 2022, a week after his car crashed into a house in Mar Vista, which then caught fire. She was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital in critical condition. A few days after her hospitalization, Heche was declared brain dead, then was found to be legally dead a day later. Heches’ career spanned decades. She was best known for her work on the NBC soap opera Another World, where she played two roles. She won a Daytime Emmy for her work in 1991. His film credits include the 1997 films Donnie Brasco, Volcano and I Know What You Did Last Summer, and later works such as Six Days Seven Nights (1998), Return to Paradise (1998) and John Q (2002). She had a trio of projects slated for release this year, romantic comedy Frankie Meets Jack, action-adventure Supercell and horror film Youre Killing Me. Heche also gained notoriety for his high-profile romance with Ellen DeGeneres. The actors met at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 1997 and remained together until August 2000. In January, Viva Editions published Heches’ posthumous book, Call Me Anne, his second memoir. By his mothers instagramHeches’s son, Homer Laffoon, wrote that the book is the product of the mothers’ extra efforts to share her story and help others where she could. Call Me Anne is the result and I know she was thrilled to share with the world, he wrote. So, mom, I share it here with the community you have created, may it flourish and take on a life of its own, as you would have wished.

