Gwen Stefani Blown Away by Blake Shelton’s Latest Hollywood Achievement: ‘You Are My Dream Come True’

Blake Shelton was honored with the 2,755th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his wife, Gwen Stefani, stepsons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, and mother, Dorothy Shelton, were on hand for the momentous occasion.

During the ceremony, which took place at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Amoeba Music in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, May 12, appearances from Kit Hoover, Adam Levine, Carson Daly and Gwen Stefani.

Blake Shelton; Photo courtesy of @imagerybyoscar/HCC

Gwen Stefani praises Blake Shelton

The event included a special speech from Stefani, who praised her husband as an artist, performer and human being.

As Shelton and her sons watched, Stefani said, “It drives me crazy to be here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating my husband, by the way, Blake Shelton. You so deserve this honor, and the boys and I and all of your family, friends, colleagues couldn’t be prouder.

She then praised the country superstar for always being true to himself.

Blake has always remained true to himself. There is no one like him. He’s a one-of-a-kind guy, and the audience fell in love with him. He’s humble, he’s genuine and believe me, wherever we go, everyone feels like they know Blake Shelton, Stefani said.

“You are a rare human”

Blake, you are a rare human being and despite all the success you have had in your life as a singer, songwriter, musician, performer, artist, actor, comedian, entrepreneur, he is the same guy today as he was at the time, she added. A country guy with a love for country music. He is magnetic. The most generous person you’ve ever known, and always just him no matter where he goes, making people happy, laughing, cracking jokes, and always cracking jokes.

Stefani closed her speech with a powerful statement in honor of her husband.

The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you’re part of the country dream, part of the Hollywood dream, and you’re part of the American dream, and everyone knows you’re my dream become reality.

Blake Shelton; Photo courtesy of @imagerybyoscar/HCC

“It’s shocking to me that this even happened”

Shelton took to the podium on Hollywood Boulevard to accept the prestigious honor.

It’s shocking to me that this even happened, Shelton admitted. It was just never on my radar. I dreamed of being a country singer and hearing myself on the radio one day, and I never thought that this path would lead me here.

Despite all of his accomplishments as a singer, songwriter and TV personality, Shelton admitted that meeting Stefani was high on his list.

I kind of stopped ticking things off my list of accomplishments, great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen and so that’s just icing on the cake. But I love you so much and that’s the greatest thing that’s happened on this journey,” Shelton said.

Dedicated Hollywood Walk of Fame Star to his late brother Richie

Blake Shelton concluded his speech by dedicating his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to his late brother, Richie Shelton, who died in a tragic car accident in November 1990.

I was talking to my family, who’s here by the way, from Oklahoma, and I was talking to my mom this morning and I was thinking about what I’m going to say when I get up and she was like, she’s going, I wish Richie could have been there to see this and all the things you did,” Shelton continued. And I feel like that’s probably the best way to wrap it up. Richie was my brother that I lost many years ago. I therefore dedicate my star on this Walk of Fame to my brother Richie.

Later, Shelton took to social media to share photos of the defining moment of her career with a sweet message.

I dedicated this star to my brother Richie who I wish I had been there to celebrate with. There are so many people to say thank you to for yesterday My family, my team, NBC and The Voice, fans it’s really special to be able to share this with you all. Cheers!!!

One of country’s biggest stars

One of country music’s biggest stars, Blake Shelton is a 10-time CMA Award winner and has received dozens of other awards including the American Music Awards, ACM Awards, CMT Music Awards, Peoples Choice Awards , etc.

During her illustrious career, Shelton has garnered 28 chart-topping singles and amassed an impressive 11 billion global streams. To date, the Oklahoma native has sold over 13 million albums and 52 million singles.

His latest single, No Body, was released in 2022 and follows Come Back as a Country Boy from his 2021 album Body Language. The project also included Happy Anywhere with Stefani. The platinum-selling track became an instant fan favorite upon its release. It was her second duet with Stefani, after Nobody But You over several weeks.

Blake Shelton; Photo courtesy of Getty Images for CMT

The voice

Along with a successful music career, Shelton has also made a name for herself on the small screen and has become a household name thanks to her time on The Voice.

Since the inception of NBCs The Voice in 2011, Shelton has coached and mentored nine champions, including Chloe Kohanski, Sundance Head, Craig Wayne Boyd, Danielle Bradbery, Cassadee Pope, Jermaine Paul, Todd Tilghman, Cam Anthony and Bryce Leatherwood. .

Season 23 will mark Shelton’s final season on the popular singing competition show.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani; Photo courtesy of The Voice/NBC

Blake Shelton also stars in and co-produces a new celebrity game show, Barmageddonwhich airs on USA Network and was recently renewed for a second season, which is currently filming at the Nashville location of Shelton’s popular bar, Ole Red.

In partnership with Ryman Hospitality, Blake Shelton has opened several Ole Red locations in addition to the one in Nashville. The first Ole Red opened in 2017 in its hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Ole Red locations are now open at Nashville Airport and Gatlinburg, as well as Orlando, Florida. They also recently opened a new location in Las Vegas.

A Humanitarian

Blake Shelton is also a philanthropist and has helped raise millions of dollars for children’s hospitals, disaster relief organizations, food banks, and more. in his home state of Oklahoma and across the country.

After his final season on The Voice, Shelton was hoping to enjoy some downtime, however, his other projects, like Ole Red and Barmageddon, will keep him busy.

I thought I was stepping away from The Voice to have more free time, but you make me feel like that might not be the case, he recently said.

Blake Shelton; Photo courtesy of Getty Images for CMT

After wrapping up her Back To The Honky Tonk tour earlier this year, Shelton hope to model his next touring locations after those of his musical hero, George Strait.

George Strait is my hero on many levels, including the few tours. And it’s like, I want to do everything like George Strait, he joked.

Currently, the Austin singer only has a handful of dates on the books for the remainder of 2023. He is due to appear at Barefoot Country Fest on June 16 as well as a number of other festivals through end of the year.