Fonda Cantina opens a nocturnal showcase

The window is easy to miss. So much so that, on Fonda Cantina first night open late, a few customers came back after walking past the entrance. It’s just a bit of orange lettering with an arrow pointing to a door, hidden away in a dimly lit part of Clark Street.

The Mexican restaurant, which opened three months agobegan its late-night hours Thursday night, launching its slightly low-key walk-in window open from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Just steps from the Northwestern campus, Fonda’s new late hours and handmade tacos are already making an impression.

“The fact that they’re doing food late at night is a game-changer in Evanston,” Weinberg junior Gage McWeeny said.

The restaurant offers family recipes from Chef Miguel Escobar of Guerrero, Mexico. Managing partner Sergio Angel said he wanted to bring authentic Mexican cuisine to Evanston customers.

“When you go to Fonda, you taste the everyday food that Miguel eats at his house or the food that I eat at home or at meetings with my family,” Angel said.

Angel said the restaurant wants to continue serving authentic dishes to the community at later times. He said they wanted to expand late night dining options for NU students in particular.

After speaking with several students, Angel said many don’t buy pizza or chain restaurants until late at night. He wanted to change that by offering an authentic late night option.

“(I thought) something had to be done for them, because I know some of them have late classes. They go out at nine o’clock, go out at ten o’clock. What can we do for them? We don’t want you to just eat the same thing every night,” Angel said.

These authentic recipes have brought McWeeny back to the spacious restaurant on several occasions.

The tacos al pastor, which he ordered Thursday night, are his favorite, he said.

“I’ve been there five times, and they haven’t been open for very long,” McWeeny said. “I’m a fan for sure.”

La Fonda opened in February and its tacos can also come with carnitas, carne asada, fried fish or fried shrimp. They’re wrapped tightly in foil — forcing Weinberg seniors Ashley Witarsa ​​and Thomas Zhu, who ordered together, to rummage through their joint order to figure out which taco was which.

When he finally found his taco al pastor, Zhu wasn’t particularly impressed. Although they were “not bad,” the taco didn’t have as much depth of flavor and wasn’t as moist as he expected, Zhu said.

However, Fonda’s long hours were a game-changer for Zhu. While it will stay with Tomate Fresh Kitchen during the day — the joint closes at 6 p.m. –– Zhu said he would “definitely” return for Fonda’s night service.

“I really appreciate (the late hours),” Zhu said. “Evanston…it’s ridiculous there’s no late night option.”

Currently, only seven Evanston food establishments are open after midnight on Saturdays within a mile of NU, according to Yelp.

Fonda may continue to extend its hours even later into the night, according to Fonda senior managing partner Michael Lachowicz.

“If it goes well until midnight, we will stay up until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays because why not?” Lachowicz said.

Angel said Fonda Cantina was a vision he and Escobar had for a long time. They waited for the right moment and continued the restaurant adventure with Lachowicz – who the couple had worked with for more than a decade.

In the three months they’ve been open, Angel and Lachowicz said the Evanston and NU communities have embraced their vision with open arms.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be hard to be busy here because we have all the followers we have from the surrounding neighborhoods, but man, the community of Evanston, it was so wonderful, they’ve been amazing “, said Angel.

