Peabody actor plays an arresting role in ‘Hunting Whitey’





PEABODY, MA Arthur Hiou has spent an acting career sharing the screen and credits with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

On Tuesday night, the Peabody actor and owner of A&L Liquors on Foster Street will have the chance to share a historic scene with famed actor Neal McDonough as he arrests one of the country’s most notorious criminals in ‘Hunting Whitey at the Wilbur Theater in Boston. Hiou plays Special Agent Scott Gariolla, the FBI fugitive hunter who arrested Boston’s late crime boss in Santa Monica, Calif., in 2011, opposite Barnstable actor McDonough (“Yellowstone,” ” Justified”), who plays crime boss James “Whitey” Boulger.

“I remember Whitey Bulger and what he meant to South Boston in the 70s and 80s,” Hiou, 57, told Patch. “It’s something to play someone who’s not from the area stopping someone from the area when I’m from the area.” The sold-out show is written by Casey Sherman and David Wedge, who co-wrote ‘Patriots Day’ about the Boston Marathon bombings, which was adapted into the movie starring Mark Wahlberg, and features the famed comedian and actor Steve Sweeney.

Hiou said he worked with McDonough in online rehearsals and was looking forward to performing the one-night-only show on Thursday. “The thrill I get on stage is different,” he said. “In front of a crowd, there’s no turning back. You have to feel it. The audience clings to every word you say. It’s really good and it’s a beautiful theater to work in. “

While North Shore residents may recognize the Peabody Veterans alum of A&L Liquors and see him around town, they can be forgiven for doing a double take recognizing him for roles in dozens of movies and commercials. . Those with keen eyes watching Ben Affleck’s latest Dunkin’ commercial might recognize Hiou as the man in the scaly cap behind a frustrated Affleck as restaurant workers sing Matt Damon’s praises.

“I beat a lot of people for this role,” he said. “He hand-picked everyone for this commercial and directed it. I was very happy to work with him.” Peabody actor Arthur Hiou and Ben Affleck while filming Affleck’s recent Dunkin’ commercial. (Arthur Hio) Hiou also starred in the Netflix movie “I Care A Lot” with Peter Dinklage, in “The Vault” with Don Johnson and Chazz Palminteriand had a role in “Boston Strangler” with Kiera Knightley which he hopes will make a director’s cut of the film. “It’s a lot of work,” said Hiou, who spends time traveling to New York and Los Angeles for roles. “But if you really love doing it, it’s not a job.” Hiou started performing at Suffolk University when he appeared on an episode of “Spenser For Hire” in Boston while a student. He studied communications in college and has been working on his craft to varying degrees ever since. “It was awesome,” he said. “I really like to play. I’m very committed and everything I wanted to do, I did.

“I’ve accomplished a lot as an actor over the past 15 years. I’ve been able to face some really great actors in Boston.” (Scott Souza is a Patch Editor covering Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Peabody, Salem and Swampscott. He can be reached at [email protected] Twitter: @Scott_Souza.)

