Indian pop is dead because of Bollywood! Raghav and Tesher on new track Desperado and more
Excerpts from the interview:
THE DEATH OF INDIAN POP. BUT WHO KILLED HIM?
Raghav and Tesher join us on Zoom, brimming with confidence and excitement. And why not? Their collaboration video, Desparado just dropped and is already gaining popularity. Desperado is a nostalgic bomb. First, it’s the sample of an old Hindi movie number, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, and your mind imagines a slender Zeenat Aman tapping the glass in perfect tone. Then Raghav rings, “Ek din dilwale dulhania le jayenge…” and you think of Shah Rukh Khan. Add to that the memory of Angel Eyes, and you have goosebumps. Tesher walks in midway with her Jalebi Baby energy, and it’s an all-out riot.
The 4-odd-minute music video also reminds you of the early 2000s, when music videos were a thing, and you sat staring at MTV. We had that then, and then it died. What killed him and how come it took more than two decades to live again?
“You used the right word. Our scene is dead,” Raghav rushes to reply. “In the 2000s, all the big channels were doing music videos. All of a sudden they went to a non-pop format. So it’s not like all of a sudden we’re gone. It’s that the big houses in Bollywood said, “Hey, you know, we pay seven figures to do a song… so give us that space. So that they [music channels] had to listen to these people. It was a really painful thing to be number 1 in the charts and all of a sudden realize that you couldn’t, as an independent artist, financially compete with the big houses in Bollywood,” Raghav said.
But, times are changing. Through social media, an artist can talk directly to their fans, which has helped cut out the middleman and end the monopoly. This, according to Raghav, is a moment of “Rebirth”. And when it comes to competing with K-Pop, “Watch Diljit Dosanjh at Coachella,” Raghav quips.
So, are there any grudges? Instead of lamenting about wasted time, Raghav says he prefers to focus on the present and the future, pointing the finger at Tesher and reminding us of the phenomenon that Jalebi Baby has gone international. “I would say, ‘Hey, Bollywood has had a really good run. They’ve been able to do certain things without having to worry about competing with pop artists who have made them less cool,'” Raghav jokes.
MUSIC IN THE AGE OF REELS
What does Instagram mean to artists – is it a boon because a song, even if it’s a 30-second clip, is gaining popularity, or is it a bane because the effort it takes to creation of an entire song diminish and only those 30 seconds remaining? Tesher roots for the first. “You have to meet your audience somewhere, and you meet them on Instagram or TickTock,” he begins.
“I think it’s the distribution or marketing platform of our time. Back then, if you wanted to get your record played, you went to the radio station. Then, over time, it was like ‘I need to make a music video, go to MTV and play it there.’ Then it was about file sharing. era of TickTock and Instagram reels. And I think it’s so important to make sure you follow how music is consumed in the day and age you release it, because you have to meet your audience somewhere says Tesher animatedly.
BOLLYWOOD TADKA OR DESI BEAT?
If you play Desperado, you can’t miss the Bollywood nostalgia that will instantly embrace you. Every sound you identify will only draw you deeper. So is it really a tribute to Hindi cinema music? Raghav is quick to point out that this is not so much a Bollywood influence as a Desi tip of the hat to an NRI experience. “I don’t think it’s a tribute to Bollywood. I think we’re paying tribute to a unique experience, being NRIs who are very Indian. We’re very Desi. We’re also Canadian. I’ve lived in England. There is a group of Brits in me, ”says Raghav.
Raghav says that unique experience hasn’t changed. In fact, it was the thread of his hit song, Can’t Get Enough. “When you sample Chudaliya or Arba on Can’t Get Enough for my debut album, it’s a song that came out in the 50s, but everyone identifies it because of our culture and music over the years. decades. She doesn’t live in the ” Raghav concludes.
