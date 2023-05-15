Connect with us

Oscars 2024 Predictions: BEST ACTOR (May)

Oscars 2024 Predictions: BEST ACTOR (May)

 


As a 9-time Oscar nominee in four different categories, Bradley Cooper should be in his George Clooney or Kenneth Branagh era by now, but the actor/director/writer/producer has been inundated with nominations from an ever-growing Academy. retain.

With three of those Best Actor nominations (Silver Linings Playbook, American sniper, A star is born), Cooper is one of the safest first bets in this category this Oscar season, because Maestro ticks as many classic boxes as possible for the traditional Oscar bait: a biopic that spans a lifetime (of master composer Leonard Bernstein), directing and co-writing the film himself, and layers of surprisingly good makeup . Even though the Academy is constantly expanding its own definitions of what an “Oscar” movie is, these performances and transformations remain constant; they are building blocks of a rewards economy that has stood the test of time for nearly 100 years.

But Cooper will face stiff competition from other previous nominees and some previous winners. Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott Napoleon and Leonardo DiCaprio as Martin Scorsese The Moonflower Slayers come to mind. But with that comes the reality that both are from Apple Original Films (Napoleon being distributed by Sony, Killers by Paramount) in what will represent two very heavy campaigns. But perhaps more so the fact that Scott hasn’t had an Oscar-winning performance since Russell Crowe in the 2000s. Gladiator (and even struggled with nominations) and DiCaprio’s collaborations with Scorsese are spotty at best, earning him two Best Actor nominations but no wins and some big missed nominations like New York Gangs, The dead And shutter island.

Here are my predictions for the 2024 Best Actor Oscar for May 2023.

  1. Bradley Cooper – Maestro (Netflix)
  2. Colman Domingo – Rustin (Netflix)
  3. Leonardo DiCaprio – Flower Moon Killers (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
  4. David Strathairn – A Little Prayer (Sony Pictures Classics)
  5. Anthony Hopkins – Freud’s Last Session (Sony Pictures Classics)
  6. Barry Keoghan – Saltburn (Amazon Studios)
  7. Kingsley Ben-Adir – Marley (Paramount Pictures)
  8. Joaquin Phoenix – Napoleon (Apple Original Films/Sony Pictures)
  9. Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers (Focus Features)
  10. Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Other top contenders: Zac Efron – The Iron Claw (A24), Jamie Foxx – The Burial (Amazon Studios), Andr Holland – The Actor (NEON), Wagner Moura – Civil War (A24), LaKeith Stanfield – The Book of Clarence (Sony Pictures)

Other contenders and/or possible 2024 versions:

  • Jay Baruchel – Blackberry (IFC Films)
  • Gaël Garca Bernal – Cassandro (Amazon Studios)
  • Demin Bichir – Bloodless (Freemantle)
  • Austin Butler – The Bikeriders (20th Century Studios) – leader or supporter?
  • Timothé Chalamet – Dune Part Two (Warner Bros)
  • Timothé Chalamet – Wonka (Warner Bros)
  • Matt Damon – Air (Amazon Studios)
  • Paul Dano – Dumb Money (Sony Pictures)
  • Adam Driver – Ferrari (STX Entertainment)
  • Alden Ehrenreich – Fair Play (Netflix)
  • Mike Faist – Challengers (MGM) – leader or supporter?
  • Michael Fassbender – The Killer (Netflix)
  • Michael Fassbender – The Next Goal Wins (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Rafael Federman – Snow Society (Netflix)
  • Christian Friedel – The area of ​​interest (A24)
  • Tom Hardy – The Bikeriders (20th Century Studios) – leader or supporter?
  • Ed Harris – Long’s Day Journey Into Night (MGM)
  • Kelvin Harrison Jr. – Knight (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Paul Mescal – Enemy (Amazon Studios)
  • Josh O’Connor – Challengers (MGM) – leader or supporter?
  • Josh O’Connor – The Chimera (NEON)
  • Sean Penn – Black Flies (Open Road Films)
  • Ben Platt – Theater Camp (Searchlight images)
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) – leader or supporter?
  • Adam Sandler – Spaceman (Netflix)
  • Andrew Scott – Strangers (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Tye Sheridan – Black Flies (Open Road Films)
  • Sebastian Stan – A Different Man (A24)
  • Callum Turner – The Boys in the Boat (MGM)
  • John David Washington – The Piano Lesson (Netflix)
  • Teo Yoo – Past lives (A24) – leader or support?
  • Ramy Youssef – Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures) – leader or supporter?

Without distribution in the United States: Paul Bettany – The Collaboration (TBD), Ralph Fiennes – Conclave (TBD), Anthony Hopkins – One Life (TBD), Benot Magimel – The Pot au Feu (TBD), Pierre Niney – The Book of Solutions (TBD), Jeremy Pope – The Collaboration (TBD), Aswan Reid – The New Boy (TBD), Peter Sarsgaard – Memory (TBD), Ben Whishaw – Limonov: The Ballad of Eddie (TBD)

