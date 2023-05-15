Entertainment
Hailey Biebers Daily Skincare Ritual Once Included This Exfoliating Cleanser
Celebrities like Hailey Bieber definitely know the drill when it comes to to skin care. Not only does her modeling career require a fairly substantial knowledge base in the dermatology department, but she also has access to the real experts in the field and has even founded her own luxury brand, Rhode Skin. Some of the most prominent professionals have worked with her, including a renowned facialist Melanie Grant.
The skincare specialist has a host of high-profile clients under her belt, including, it seems, Kim Kardashian And Victoria Beckham. NBD! According an Instagram post she once shared, a key part of Bieber’s daily routine is this exfoliating cleanser COSMEDIX! It’s incredibly gentle, yet can effectively slough off dead skin to reveal a youthful glow. Goals!
This cleanser not only removes makeup, dirt, and other grime that can clog your pores, it goes a step further with its substantial exfoliating properties. With this added benefit, the cleanser is essentially a two-in-one situation! Beyond just basic cleansing, this powerful product helps you show off great skin every day. Some sensitive skin types may feel slightly concerned about regular use of an exfoliator, but trust We when we say this option is completely safe for daily use. It’s very sweet and critics enthusiastically support this claim. They love how this cleanser makes their skin fresh and clean, what could be better than that?
Although some buyers report feelings of mild dryness after using the cleanser, this side effect is not particularly abnormal and can be easily combated with a proper moisturizing regimen. This product is for all skin types, but if your complexion is naturally drier, you may need to use a more hydrating product or serum afterwards. Considering the many benefits of exfoliation, we’re willing to adjust our routine to get the most out of this cleanser! If we can shine like Mrs. Bieber does without makeup, we’ll definitely give this COSMEDIX product a shot.
