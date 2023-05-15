The only actor Sylvester Stallone refuses to work with





When it comes to Hollywood in the 1980s, few names can sum up the era better than the era’s leading action heroes, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Harrison Ford, and Sylvester Stallone. While each of these stars had their part to play in keeping film culture alive throughout the decade, Stallone was arguably the biggest influence, releasing classics such as first blood And Rocky IV. Indeed, Stallones’ rise from homeless New York City resident to world-class actor and director is the embodiment of the American Dream. Building on the critical and commercial success of the film, Stallone has put considerable effort into the release of Rocky in 1976, eventually winning three Oscars for the film, including Best Picture, catapulting the actor to smash success. Predictably, as Stallones’ personality grew, the actor began to appear in a large number of ensemble castings, appearing in Escape to victory in 1981 with Michael Caine, Pel, Bobby Moore and Max von Sydow, as well as the wrecker many years later, in 1993, with Wesley Snipes and Sandra Bullock. Many years before these films were released, however, long before the release of Rocky, Stallone sparked a toxic relationship with an unlikely star. It was 1973, and Stallone was preparing to star alongside famous Hollywood idol Richard Gere in a movie called The Lords of Flatbush. During production, Stallone took a lunch break in the back of a car, Gere came to join him with half a chicken, but when it ran down the former’s thigh, the Rocky The star went wild and threw Gere out of the car, forcing an instant feud. Speaking about the incident several years later, Stallone explained: The original role of Chico, played by Perry King, was originally to be played by Richard Gere, but we never agreed. I nudged him in the side of the head and basically pushed him out of the car. The director had to make a choice: one of us had to leave, one of us had to stay. Richard got his walking papers and to this day he doesn’t like me at all. The feud didn’t end here either, with a bizarre rumor sparked several years later that Gere needed to be rushed to hospital after being hit in the rectum by a gerbil, with the actor in question believing that it was Stallone who started it. Many years later, following the very public divorce between Princess Diana and Prince Charles, that rivalry resurfaces, with the cast going after the beloved Queen of Hearts at a party for Elton John. Objecting to the idea of ​​Gere getting close to Diana, Stallone took Gere outside, where their fight had to be broken up by the party host, leading the Rocky star to leave. Luckily for Stallone and Gere, the duo never crossed paths in the industry again, working on very different aspects of cinematic tastes. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> The most popular {{#.}} {{#articles}} {{#title}} {{/title}} {{/articles}} {{/.}}

