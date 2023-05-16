David W. Carlile, 42, of Virginia Beach





David W. Carlile passed away peacefully after a long illness at Sentara Hospital in Virginia Beach with his beloved husband, Bryan, and fellow Navy sailors by his side on May 9, 2023. David was born on January 4, 1981 in Rome, New York to proud parents, David W. Carlile, Sr. and Connie (Nernes) Kangas. David was educated in the schools of Rome and involved in sports, scouts and church activities, but his real passion was the theatre. As a child and young adult, he performed in numerous performances with various bands, including Rising Stars and Broadway Bound. He had roles in Kiss Me Kate, Godspell, etc. He loved being on stage and he enjoyed all aspects of theatre, from production to directing. He was also a very talented visual artist. He graduated from Westmoreland High School and attended Mohawk Valley Community College for Criminal Justice. While in college, he worked at Toys R Us and helped open new stores in Rochester and Times Square, but decided to pursue a career in finance instead. He said he liked the dynamics of the markets, so he went to work at the Bank of New York and worked in Manhattan to help diversify after the collapse of the 911 twin towers. David then got a license with his Series 7, 6 and 63 licenses and worked as a financial advisor. David was active in the community. He ran for county legislator and served on the board of the Steven Swans Humane Society. David loved animals and was a lifelong supporter of the ASPCA. At 33, David decided he wanted to travel the world and proudly joined the US Navy. He was posted to the USS Harry Truman and was able to travel to amazing places such as Dubai and the South of France, but he especially enjoyed Bahrain, Crete, Croatia and England. David has been the hardest hit by the increase in suicides in the Navy and even lost a close friend, so he was passionate about helping in any way he could by working with the Stop Soldier Suicide organization. On November 6, 2015, David married the love of his life, Bryan Polczynski, and they set up their new home with their pup, Cody, in Virginia Beach. David leaves behind his mother and father. He also leaves his sister, Emily Seelig, Rome, New York, his sister, Elizabeth (Kangas) Bishop, Fort Mead Maryland, and his brothers, Stephen and Jacob Kangas of Rome, New York. He leaves his beloved husband, Bryan and his very special puppy, Cody. David was a shining star, full of compassion and spirit. He was kind and non-judgmental. He was passionate about making the world a better place, one kind act at a time. He was especially considerate of the vulnerable and was always there to be a good friend, a listening ear or to give David a big hug. He is greatly missed by all who loved him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wydaily.com/obits/2023/05/15/david-w-carlile-42-of-virginia-beach/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos