Gollum actor Andy Serkis still wants to come back for new Lord of the Rings movies





Actor Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings film series, has said for at least a second time that he would be interested in returning for the recently announced Lord of the Rings movies. Talk to The Hollywood Reporter, Serkis said that Peter Jackson and his writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens are “a second family to me”. Jackson, Walsh and Boyens are yet to be confirmed for their return, but if they do, Serkis would jump at the chance to get involved. “I spent so many years making movies with them,” Serkis said. “I love their sensibilities and their point of view; it’s cinema on a different level. You live and breathe it. And so, yeah, if an opportunity arose, that would be an amazing thing.” Before that, Serkis said much the same thing in April about a possible return to The Lord of the Rings series. Referring to Jackson, Walsh and Boyens as his “second family”, Serkis said he would jump at the chance to return. “They are the best and most amazing people to work with. I think there are so many other potential Middle-earth projects that could see the light of day, and if they do, of course I’d jump in.” on the opportunity to have this relationship rekindled, Middle-earth has never left me,” Serkis said. Jackson, Walsh and Boyens have been briefed on new Lord of the Rings projects, but whether or not they will actually be involved in any new productions remains to be seen. In any event, this is key news as the trio weren’t involved in Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. A report says efforts are being made to “get Jackson back” for new movies. Serkis played the motion-capture character Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. He recently recalled how he was mocked for playing Gollum, but in the end, Serkis would prove to be a pioneer in motion capture roles and make a career out of it. Beyond motion capture roles, Serkis is an accomplished mainstream actor. He recently starred in The Batman as Alfred and the Star Wars TV series Andor as Kino. The new Lord of the Rings movies will be in the third age, and Gollum is there then. But Serkis wouldn’t necessarily need to play Gollum again. We are only at the very beginning and no scripts have yet been written for the new Lord of the Rings movies. On the immediate horizon is the new animated film, The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim, which will be released in 2024. For more, check out GameSpot’s breakdown of everything we know about new Lord of the Rings movies. Outside of movies, Amazon Studios is making The Rings of Power Season 2 and Amazon Games is developing a new Lord of the Rings video game.

