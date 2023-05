Anne Heche buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Mother’s Day

Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email Anne Heche was buried on Sunday May 14, Mother’s Day in the United States, nine months after her death at the age of 53. THE six days seven nights star died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries after his car crashed into a Los Angeles home last August. The actors’ cremated remains were placed in the Hollywood Forever Cemeterys Cathedral Mausoleum alongside deceased stars like Barbara La Marr, Peter Lorre, Mickey Rooney and Rudolph Valentino. She loved everyone so passionately and deeply, a representative for Heche shared in a statement from her family. Her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love during this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother. The decision to bury Heche in the famous Hollywood cemetery was announced by his two sons, Homer Laffoon, 20, and Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, last year. My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle and all the wonderful people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion and generosity of spirit, the two men said in a statement. Anne Heche ” height=”2310″ width=”3477″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=0)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”2″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.4366%"/> (Invision 2021) We are convinced that our mother would like the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers. More importantly, Hollywood Forever is a lively place, where people attend movies, concerts and other events. Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30 day free trial Register She was our mom, but the kindness and outpouring of the past few days has reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages. The actor was declared brain dead a week after his Mini Cooper crashed into the Los Angeles home, which ignited a huge fire, leaving her hospitalized in a coma. She was peacefully taken off life support on August 14, nine days after the accident. The Emmy-winning actor rose to fame in the 1990s and appeared in films such as Donnie Brasco (1997) and back to paradise (1998).

