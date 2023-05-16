Entertainment
Progress of negotiations on the DGA contract; WGA says ‘the whole world is on our side’
The Directors Guild of America is continuing negotiations with the AMPTP as the companies hope to secure a deal that could play a part in ending the two-week-old writers’ strike.
Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America told its members on Monday that the guild is winning the “PR war” against studios, as members share their stories in the media.
“It seems like the whole world is on our side,” WGA East Vice President Lisa Takeuchi Cullen wrote in an email to members titled “Our Momentum Grows.” “The individual stories of members of our failing system – of getting by on ten weeks of work a year, residual checks amounting to pennies – are resonating with the public. They understand that we are losing the middle class American dream. We are not the elite. We are like them. We are them.
Cullen noted the solidarity among entertainment unions and said picketing by WGA members had disrupted industry events and productions. She also said that, based on earlier estimates, “the strike could cost around $30 million a day in lost studio production.”
The DGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers agreed to a media blackout pending their negotiations, and both declined to comment. The talks began last Wednesday.
But according to sources who have heard of the talks second-hand, talks between the DGA and the AMPTP appear to be moving forward in a collaborative manner. “Calm,” is how one industry insider described the mood in the trading room.
These reports are consistent with the DGA’s reputation as a guild that views studios as partners rather than enemies. However, this does not mean that there will be no sticking points. The management of the DGA has expressed itself much more than in the past on what the administrators consider to be the important issues in this contract negotiation.
RELATED: The DGA is united, prepared and ready to fight for our future
The DGA is primarily focused on obtaining a residual streaming formula that would allow members to benefit from the growth of international subscribers. The current formula is based on the number of subscribers between the United States and Canada, with a bonus of 35% intended to take into account the international reach of the platforms.
The DGA is also focused on securing an outsized rise in minimums to account for the past two years of runaway inflation. Another key point concerns creative rights, as the guild seeks to “protect the role and vision of all directors, and, in particular, television directors.”
The guild said it also wants provisions on diversity, safe facilities and securing pension and health plans – none of which appear to be potential deal breakers for the AMPTP.
Assuming that the DGA reaches an agreement, in particular on flux residues, this formula could be applied to the WGA.
However, WGA leaders have previously advised members not to expect an agreement with the DGA to resolve the strike, as happened in 2008. The DGA does not focus on issues centered on writers, like the size of the TV room, that would still remain unresolved. The DGA is also not believed to be looking for a performance-based residual increase for hit shows, which has been one of the WGA’s requests.
The WGA is planning a Zoom meeting for members on Thursday.
|
Sources
2/ https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/writers-strike-wga-dga-contract-amptp-1235613679/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Progress of negotiations on the DGA contract; WGA says ‘the whole world is on our side’
- Blue Devils fourth after first round in Norman
- How Guns N’ Roses Redefined Fashion
- Google fixes pixel update errors causing overheating and battery drain issues
- Brazil’s soccer match-fixing scandal has international reach, says investigator
- Can Machine Learning Improve Myocardial Infarction Diagnosis?
- Imran Khan calls for demonstrations for freedom
- Which trumps the main naysayers who are afraid to argue
- Turkey’s President Erdogan heads for a runoff election that will decide who will lead a key NATO country
- ‘Master Gardener’ star Joel Edgerton made his ‘Star Wars’ debutExBulletin
- Google Billionaire Sergey Brin Presents $600 Million in Soaring Stocks
- Grassroots climate action takes center stage with local community funding