Entertainment
Death of Murphy Afolabi: Nollywood pays tribute
Nigerian actor Murphy Afolabi dies aged 49 as Nollywood film industry pays tribute
Actor and filmmaker Murphy Afolabi has died aged 49.
The Nigerian actor, writer and filmmaker died in the early hours of Sunday at his home in Lagos according to the daily post in Nigeria.
Director and producer, Tunde Ola-Yusuf confirmed the news with a post on his Facebook page on Sunday afternoon.
Yusuf wrote: ‘REST IN PEACE… May God give family and loved ones the courage to bear the loss. Good night Muphy Afolabi.’
Loss: Actor and filmmaker Murphy Afolabi has died aged 49. The Nigerian actor, writer and filmmaker died in the early hours of Sunday at his home in Lagos according to the Daily Post
Fellow filmmaker, Fidelis Duker, wrote, “What’s really going on? I just watch him in a movie now.
On Instagram, actor Yomi Fabiyi described the late actor as “talented, creative, hardworking, so sweet, humble and supportive,” adding, “Rest on Warrior!”
The late actor is said to have had three children – two boys and a girl.
Afolabi celebrated her birthday just over a week ago on May 5 and wrote an Instagram post detailing her hopes for the future.
“Dear God, on this day which is my birthday, I ask for your blessing and grace,” the actor wrote on his birthday.
“May I have your strength and courage to continue to serve you faithfully. Almighty God, I come to you today and ask your favor.
‘May you grant me wisdom and knowledge to do your will and lead a righteous life. HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO ME.
Afolabi has appeared in over 60 films, including the popular Ifa films Olokun Omowunmi and Blackout. He first rose to fame after his role in the movie Omo Rapala.
He was also a screenwriter and filmmaker, and CEO of Fatuns Films Production.
Tributes: Director and producer, Tunde Ola-Yusuf confirmed the news with a post on his Facebook page on Sunday afternoon
Sad news: Afolabi celebrated her birthday just over a week ago on May 5 and wrote an Instagram post with her hopes for the future
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12085701/Nigerian-actor-Murphy-Afolabi-dies-aged-49-Nollywood-film-industry-pay-tribute.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jason Sudeikis changed his character from Ted Lasso because of Donald Trump
- Top headlines from major South Korean newspapers
- China sentences 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison for espionage
- Death of Murphy Afolabi: Nollywood pays tribute
- Google Bard adds genuine quotes to replies and more concise summaries
- Ukraine: It is imperative to consider all options to reach civilians UN aid chief
- Omaha Stroke Survivor Tells Story of Rising Infected Young People
- 6G on the maps of India! Cisco COO Maria Martine reveals details of conversation with PM Modi
- Did Bonnie Tyler have to apologize for the size of her hair? Try CRAIG BROWN’S Big Apology Quiz
- Progress of negotiations on the DGA contract; WGA says ‘the whole world is on our side’
- Blue Devils fourth after first round in Norman
- How Guns N’ Roses Redefined Fashion