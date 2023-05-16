Death of Murphy Afolabi: Nollywood pays tribute

Actor and filmmaker Murphy Afolabi has died aged 49.

The Nigerian actor, writer and filmmaker died in the early hours of Sunday at his home in Lagos according to the daily post in Nigeria.

Director and producer, Tunde Ola-Yusuf confirmed the news with a post on his Facebook page on Sunday afternoon.

Yusuf wrote: ‘REST IN PEACE… May God give family and loved ones the courage to bear the loss. Good night Muphy Afolabi.’

Fellow filmmaker, Fidelis Duker, wrote, “What’s really going on? I just watch him in a movie now.

On Instagram, actor Yomi Fabiyi described the late actor as “talented, creative, hardworking, so sweet, humble and supportive,” adding, “Rest on Warrior!”

The late actor is said to have had three children – two boys and a girl.

Afolabi celebrated her birthday just over a week ago on May 5 and wrote an Instagram post detailing her hopes for the future.

“Dear God, on this day which is my birthday, I ask for your blessing and grace,” the actor wrote on his birthday.

“May I have your strength and courage to continue to serve you faithfully. Almighty God, I come to you today and ask your favor.

‘May you grant me wisdom and knowledge to do your will and lead a righteous life. HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO ME.

Afolabi has appeared in over 60 films, including the popular Ifa films Olokun Omowunmi and Blackout. He first rose to fame after his role in the movie Omo Rapala.

He was also a screenwriter and filmmaker, and CEO of Fatuns Films Production.

