Texas actors aim to reclaim film industry prominence





State lawmakers are considering a bill this week that could turn Texas into a movie mecca. We spoke with actor Dennis Quaid about his efforts to bring Hollywood to Houston. “I made some really good movies in Texas, going back to Rookie and The Alamo…after the incentive ended, and it became kind of a business-unfriendly atmosphere, Oklahoma, New Mexico , Louisiana and Georgia started taking our stuff,” Quaid says. SUGGESTED: How to check the cleanliness of your hotel before checking in Several Texas superstars are coming together in support of the bill that would increase incentives for filmmakers who make movies here in Texas. “Texas had a great incentive program that brought in hundreds of great movies and shows…” Quaid says in a public service announcement about the issue and Billy Bob Thornton adds “and thousands of jobs for people who work hard”. Then Woody Harrelson finishes the sentence “…and hundreds of millions of dollars for the Lone Star State.” These movie stars, along with Owen Wilson, Glen Powell and Matthew McConaughey, all of whom are from Texas except for Thornton, have joined what is being called the ‘Good For Texas’ campaign as they try to move the film industry from California to Texas, which once attracted big movies. “If the incentive comes back, I think a lot of those people will go back to Texas, or be able to stay home with their families and their kids and that’s thousands of people,” Quaid explains. DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE “The production goes where the money flows. If you have a state like Georgia or Louisiana, New Mexico or as we joke, even Oklahoma has a stronger motivation than Texas,” says the filmmaker and independent actor Jeremy John Wells. House Bill 3472 is being voted on this week, which would give big incentives to those making movies here in Texas, where actor Dennis Quaid just wrapped filming. “In Stephenville (Texas) yeah,” Quaid said. Wells added, “It’s a small, tiny town. This beautiful, quaint little town and you’ve pumped millions of dollars into the local economy to make this show happen there, and that money stays there with the citizens of this city. It’s endless how it grows the economy.” Quaid jumped in, saying, “They got about $4 million in a week and a half.” “Houston First supports any bill that would bring more movies, more productions to Texas and, of course, to Houston. It would mean a lot to Houston. It would mean more jobs and more dollars for the city,” said Carolyn Campbell, Corporate Media. Director of Houston First Corporation. “The money, it’s going to be spent in the state. It’s going to go to crew members. It’s going to go to restaurants where people eat, to hotels where they’re staying, to Uber drivers,” Quaid added. The movie stars encourage you to reach out to lawmakers ahead of Wednesday’s vote and let them know you also support the bill to bring Hollywood to Texas. Those in favor point out that it will create jobs and wealth, and encourage tourism. “Who doesn’t want to visit a city where a blockbuster movie was filmed? Hollywood is coming to Houston. Bring it on. We’re ready,” Campbell smiles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox26houston.com/news/bringing-hollywood-to-houston-texas-actors-aiming-to-reclaim-film-industry-prominence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos