Original Crash Bandicoot actor Brendan O’Brien dies aged 60





Original Crash Bandicoot voice actor Brendan O’Brien has died aged 60. While the iconic marsupial isn’t exactly known for his monologues or even catchphrases, anyone who’s played a single Crash game will likely have heard his instantly recognizable “woah” as soon as you saw the title above.

News of O’Brien’s passing was shared via the actor’s obituary which you can read now on Legacy. Fans shared their tributes and memories of Crash there and on social media as the man who provided Crash with his very first voice passed away. RELATED: Remembering When Crash Bandicoot Rided A Sickass Motorcycle GAME VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT O’Brien was the voice of Crash Bandicoot and a number of other characters in the series during the Naughty Dog games era, and then again on another occasion after Naughty Dog finished making Crash games. This includes the original trilogy on PS1 as well as Crash Team Racing and Crash Bash on the same platform. O’Brien would voice Crash one last time in The Wrath of Cortex, although his voice lines were used for various other Game Boy Advance Crash games thereafter. In addition to contributing some of the sounds still commonly associated with Crash Bandicoot, O’Brien also provided the original voices for the series’ main villain, Dr. Neo Cortex. He also voiced Tiny Tiger and Dr. N. Gin. Unfortunately, he didn’t return to reprise his role in the N. Sane Trilogy in 2017, nor did anyone else from the original cast, a decision made with a mixed response from Crash fans. O’Brien took a long break shortly after his run as Crash ended, but returned in 2020 for an appearance on Riverdale. His role as Crash and some of the bandicoot’s supporting cast members were his only major role in the video game world, however. That likely makes his work as the original voice of the character, who quickly became a household name in the late ’90s and has maintained that status ever since, even more special in the eyes of his fans. The Crash Bandicoot series has remained a major player in the gaming world ever since O’Brien voiced its title character. It will take a new path on June 20 via the launch of Crash Team Rumble, an online multiplayer version of the Crash games that will pit teams of four against each other. NEXT: It Doesn’t Matter How Colorful The Little Mermaid Is

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thegamer.com/original-crash-bandicoot-voice-actor-brendan-obrien-dies-aged-60/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos