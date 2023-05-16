Actor Joel Edgerton avoids conflict in real life, but embraces it on screen





In his personal life, Australian actor Joel Edgerton experiences deep anxiety when he experiences conflict or tension. But on set, Edgerton says, “I can go to an environment where I can [do] all the things that I’m not comfortable doing in my real life.” There’s a lot of tension in his latest role in the Paul Schrader movie Master Gardener. Edgerton plays Narvel Roth, a horticulturist with a secret white nationalist past. Narvel is covered in racist tattoos, which are only revealed to the public when the gardener takes off his shirt. “I remember wearing [the tattoos] for the first time and feel the kind of weird power they had,” Edgerton says. master gardener is the third in Schrader’s trilogy of films, including First reformed And The card counter, each about a lonely man who has emotionally closed himself off to escape the past. For this film, the director asked Edgerton to be particularly discreet in the role. “What [Paul Schrader] told me to do nothing, to let the story let the words flow, that the less of an actor I was, the better the movie he wanted to create,” says Edgerton. “And I found that a really interesting challenge because I’m an actor and there’s maybe a fear of not doing anything, a fear of not being good enough unless you bring your bag of performance and emotion stuff.” Ben Rothstein / Focus Features / Focus characteristics Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga played Richard and Mildred Loving in the 2016 film Magnet.

Edgerton previously played Anakin Skywalker’s half-brother Owen Lars in the star wars prequel movies and in the Disney+ series Obi Wan Kenobi. In the 2016 movie Magnet, he played Richard Loving, a white man who married a black woman. The relationship prompted the landmark Supreme Court ruling Love against Virginia, which overturned state laws that made interracial marriage illegal. He also appeared in the Amazon Prime series The Underground Railroad.

Interview Highlights

On how his tiny role in Star Wars: Revenge of the Clones changed his career

It was my crowbar in Hollywood. …I knew I could go to Hollywood and say I was in the new star wars movie and no one would know [while the film was in post-production] that it was only 3 minutes and that it would allow me to meet agents and do things, have the opportunities or opportunities to audition for the kind of things that I thought I was capable of, which I have do. It was 2000. I went to Los Angeles and started doing meetings and trying to get people to take me seriously.

star wars really kind of opened that door for me. … [When it came out] no one called me and said, “Hey, you cheated on me!” And even to this day, for all the work I’ve done, when I go to a festival and sign pictures for the fans, if they’re there, it’s still half of them are pictures of me in star wars, whether it’s the Disney + series recently, but more so the old star wars movies.

On the magic of being on the star wars together

I had long dreamed that I could potentially be an actor and see the world at the same time. It was the first time that I had proof that this could happen because I was sent to Tunisia to do some scenes and I remember getting out of this white Land Cruiser in the sweltering heat of the Sahara desert in Tatooine, and I looked on the other side and there’s the water towers, the iconic Lars Moisture Farm water towers, and there was C-3PO standing next to George Lucas, and I felt like I was going in the direction I wanted.

On his brother Nash being his stuntman

There was a really funny moment in Australia where we’re on top of a parking lot like a parking structure and my character on this TV show called Dangerous must have been hit by a car. And I think that was when my character was killed off, and what happened that night is I have to sit in a chair with a blanket over me, a cup of tea by hand while my brother was hit by this car and broke the windshield. Then I saw him getting shards of glass sucked out of his hand with a vacuum cleaner, which is a great way to get rid of glass if that happens. And before that night, I remember my mother saying to me, “Nash, does Joel have to do something dangerous in this movie or on this show, and make sure you do it for him?” And he’s like, “What? So I can be broken, but Joel can’t?” She said, “But that’s your job.”

Hats off to stuntmen everywhere because they are the opposite of actors. An actor will complain about something that isn’t even worth complaining about. A stuntman could be almost snapped in half and you’d be like, “Are you okay? And he’s like, “Yeah, yeah, I’m fine.” Stuntmen never complain. They always minimize injuries and an actor will want a day off for a little splinter.

At a turning point when he stopped being reckless as a teenager

I feel like danger is part of youthful optimism. Besides [Nash] and I would go skiing and the things that we would do on a pair of skis, I wouldn’t even dream of doing them now. Children want to defy gravity and climb very high. And I think the same can be said about curiosity about weirdness and unusual things, and trying to get into nightclubs when you’re too young, forging your own identity to try to get into places. And I think part of life is realizing that you’re not immortal. And I have this firm belief that we all, at some point, learn that lesson, and I hope we learn it in a semi-sure way.

I remember exactly when I found out. I was in Thailand [for] the turn of the millennium to the year 2000. …and I was super drunk and doing stunts on the beach something I learned from my brother and his stunt friends. And I landed upside down on my neck in the sand around 2:00 a.m. And when I got up, I couldn’t feel my left arm at all. And I felt like I almost broke my spine. I was told that I had completely torn the nerves in my left neck that extended to my left arm. And it took me about eight months to rehabilitate. I saw a neurosurgeon who told me I didn’t rip the nerves, I just stretched them. …

I realized that I had been negligent with myself, and put myself in great danger, and could easily have ended up in a wheelchair that day. I was lucky, so lucky, to have been hurt in a way that was bad but didn’t last. It really made me re-evaluate my perspective on dangerous things in general.

On His Childhood Bullying Experience That Later Informed His 2018 Film erased boy

I was locked in a bathroom when I was in seventh grade and dumped by three or four much older boys. I’m certain now that all they were doing was having fun and finding it quite entertaining and amusing. But for me, I really thought my life was in danger, that I was in a very vulnerable position. And I was kind of stuck in there for probably only a few minutes, but it felt like an eternity and it got these boys suspended from school. But I felt this really deep fear that day.

Years later, I was in a cafe and this man came up to me. I would probably have been 19 or 20 and [he] introduced himself and the moment he said his name I knew he was one of those boys. He apologized to me and told me that his father took him out of school because of this event, and it was the best thing that ever happened to him because he was very unhappy at this school, but that he wanted to let me know that now that he had crossed paths with me, that he was sorry.

Heidi Saman and Susan Nyakundi produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Beth Novey adapted it for the web.

