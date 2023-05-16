American Idol Top 3 Revealed: Do you agree with the voters? (SUMMARY) | Entertainment

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]
Dreams certainly came true for three lucky contestants on Disney-themed Sunday (May 14) american idolas the finalists for next week’s season finale have been set.
Sara Bareilles kicked off the episode with a special rendition of the Disney100 song When You Wish Upon a Star, featuring backing vocals from the Top 5. Meanwhile, at Sleeping Beauty Castle at the Disneyland Resort in California, Halle Bailey performed Part of Your World from upcoming Disneys The little Mermaid.
Somewhere else, descent star Sophie Carson mentored the top 5 contestants from the Happiest Place on Earth, sharing his tips ahead of their studio performances.
But who made it into the Top 3? Keep reading to find out below
To Ania
W Ani kicked things off with a powerful performance of Into the Unknown by Frozen IIwith judge Luke Bryan tell the singer she hasn’t gotten a bad grade all year.
Anis’ second performance saw her sing a slowed-down arrangement of The Climb by Hannah Montana: The Movie. Katy Perrywho was dressed in a Mrs. Incredible outfit, called Ani a master of his craft.
Zachary Smith
Zachariah Smith was next to the stage, performing I Just Cant Wait to be King by The Lion King. Lionel Richie praised the peppy performance, calling it a tough arrangement, but that Smith was right in the driver’s seat.
For her second song of the night, Smith performed Life is a Highway by Cars. Once again, Richie complimented Smith’s energy, calling him the artist of artists.
Colin Stough
Colin Stough was next, starting things off with Real Gone from Cars, which he sang in tribute to his mother. The judges said it was his best performance yet, with Perry saying you finally did exactly what we wanted.
Stough then returned to the stage to perform Nobody Knows by Pete Dragon, slowing things down to show more of her vocal range. Richie said Stough has the kind of stage presence that can’t be trained.
Megan Danielle
Fourth place, Megan Danielle, who performed You Cant Stop the Girl from Maleficent: mistress of evil for his first song of the night. Richie said Danielle took him to another level.
Danielle then sang Carried Me With You from Ahead, showing his campaign. Bryan praised the performance, saying he loved his voice from day one.
Now Tongi
The last was Iam Tongi, who portrayed Lava from the short film of the same name. The judges loved the performance, with Richie calling Tongi a master storyteller.
Tongi then performed Father and Son by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in honor of his father. Again, the judges praised the emotional performance, with Perry saying Iam stands for I AM the next American Idol.
But who did the voters choose? Once the voting window is closed, the host Ryan Seacrest took the stage to announce the three finalists who will move on to next week’s season finale. These three were Megan Danielle, Iam Tongi, And Colin Stough.
Journey to the Finale Special, Monday, May 15, 9/8c, ABC
american idolSeason Finale, Sunday, May 21, 8/7c, ABC