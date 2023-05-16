Anne Heche receives her final resting place at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Mother’s Day





Anne Heche was buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Cathedral Mausoleum on Mother’s Day. Heche died on August 11 and was buried later that month. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office ruled her death an accident as a result of “inhalation and thermal injuries”. She was 53 years old. “She loved everyone with such passion and depth and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love during this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother, today on the occasion Mother’s Day,” a representative for Heche’s estate told Fox. Digital News. Heche is survived by his two sons: Homer Laffoon, 21, and Atlas Tupper, 14. ANNE HECHE, 53, PEACEFULLY WITHDRAWN FROM VITAL ASSISTANCE Her site includes a portrait and a butterfly above her name, in addition to “Mother, actress, writer, director, creator, believer. Live in love.” In a statement to The Associated Press last year, Heche’s son Homer said he and his brother “are confident that our mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it is beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.” ANNE HECHE ESTATE APPOINTS SON HOMER LAFFOON AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AFTER MONTH-LONG LEGAL BATTLE The cemetery has become in recent years a cultural center for film screenings, musical performances and festivals. Founded in 1899 and located near the Paramount Pictures lot, the cemetery houses the graves and graves of actors such as Judy Garland and Douglas Fairbanks. Heche’s place in the mausoleum is in the cemetery’s Garden of Legends. The representative for Heche’s estate added, “His crypt is across from Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone, next to Mickey Rooney.” The “Six Days Seven Nights” star was involved in a crash Aug. 5 in Mar Vista. Coroners also listed a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” in “other significant conditions” attributed to his death. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” and remained “in a coma” under medical care at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills for the opportunity to donate her organs through the OneLegacy Foundation. “It has long been his choice to donate your organs , and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” her representative confirmed at the time. Heche was “ peacefully removed from life support on Sunday, August 14, after being declared brain dead a few days earlier. After his death, Homer faced a contentious court battle with Atlas’ father, James Tupper, who challenged Laffoon’s appointment as guardian of his estate. Tupper, who dated Heche for 11 years and has Atlas with the late actress, initially filed documents seeking to establish himself as guardian ad litem of his son, who is a legal minor. In November, Tupper was denied his request. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

