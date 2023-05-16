Pluto TV Co-Founder Ilya Pozin Launches Telly, Offering TVs – The Hollywood Reporter

Is America ready for ad-supported free TV? Ilya Pozin, the co-founder of Pluto TV (the free ad-supported streaming service now owned by Paramount), certainly thinks so.

On Monday, Pozin officially unveiled Telly, a company that plans to give away millions of high-end TVs for free (its online reservation system opened Monday morning for an initial batch of 500,000 TVs).

“For too long, consumers haven’t been an equal part of the advertising value exchange,” Pozin says. “Companies make billions of dollars from ads shown on TVs, but consumers have always had to pay for both the TV and the content they watch. All that changes today. When I co-founded Pluto TV, we created a brand new model that brought amazing TV content to viewers for free, and now with Telly, we also provide the actual TV for free.

In a faux living room setup at Telly’s office in New York last week, Pozin gave a guided tour of the device, with a 55-inch 4K HDR display up top, a five-driver integrated soundbar just below and a second smart display directly below that. LED strips illuminate the rear of the TV, casting light onto the wall behind (LEDs can also be turned off).

Microphones at the top of the display enable voice commands, while an HD camera (with a built-in shutter for privacy) enables video calls and workout classes, and a motion sensor supports interactive gaming .

As Pozin described the device, the 55-inch screen functioned like a standard TV, while the second screen displayed weather, sports scores and stock prices, while a sponsored ticker scrolled below. On the right was a square box where advertisements scrolled.

“Let’s say a football match is taking place, we’ll show you the sports scores. Or you can put picture-in-picture and you can watch another game,” says Pozin. “You can imagine making a FanDuel bet right here on this device, your fantasy sports are displayed, it’s kind of like the dashboard of your car. It has your speedometer, your odometer, your navigation system , your radio, it enhances your viewing experience, it also works standalone, you can turn off the top screen, leave it on and it becomes your main smart home hub.

The Telly TV is not a cheap discount TV. Pozin says if it were to be sold at a similar markup as other TVs, it would cost over $1,000 and the goal was to build a “future-proof” TV that wouldn’t be obsolete. in three or four years. .

“Don’t be fooled by the price. It’s by no means a budget TV,” Pozin says, adding that the intention is to release software updates every two weeks to add features such as karaoke, games or lessons. coaching. “It’s by far the smartest TV on the market. Nothing even comes close.

Free TV, backed by advertising and data, has been a long time coming, with many marketers predicting it as “inevitable” years ago. Already, smart TV devices like Roku, Amazon Fire, and Google Chromecast have slashed their prices to near zero, seeking to monetize ads and data over time. And the price of TVs has also been steadily falling as device makers sell viewership data and run ads on their own operating systems.

Telly will allow users to use any operating system they want, whether it’s Roku, Fire TV, or even an old-school set-top box or antenna. Whatever consumers are watching, the bottom screen will always remain ad-enabled. It will come with an Android TV dongle (which would normally cost around $30 itself).

And of course there is the data. As Pozin puts it, “value exchange” is key to making TV free.

“You give us your demographics, your individual-level and household-level psychographics before you even get your device, so we know who you are, we know where you live, we know your income, we know what car you drive, we know when your lease is up,” says Pozin. “We know what your favorite brands are. We know your favorite sports teams are, so when you first bring your TV home, you scan a QR code with your phone, all the data is already there.

“It’s provisioned on this device which gives us full targeting and addressability,” he adds. “As with other TV manufacturers, we have viewing data, but we also have audience data at the individual household level. When you merge those two, the targeting is literally one-to-one. So if Toyota wants to run an ad to people who currently own a Honda whose lease is expiring in the next 12 months, we pick and choose those individual TVs and only those TVs and that’s where the ad appears.

And Pozin says marketers are already on board, with plans to unveil more details at the Cannes Lion festival next month.

“Everyone is super excited, and we’re partnered with all the major agencies,” Pozin said.

“TV is the most powerful medium in the world, and MNTN customers know it,” Mark Douglas, CEO and co-founder of connected TV advertising company MNTN, said in a statement. “In today’s fragmented media landscape, we are always keen to identify game-changing opportunities to reach new audiences, and now with Telly and MNTN, brands will be able to seriously improve their marketing strategy at the performance – straight to the biggest screen in the house.

Details on the amount of funding raised for Telly are not public, although the latest round was co-led by LightShed Ventures partner Rich Greenfield, also known to be a top Wall Street media analyst.

“While everyone talks about smart TVs, the reality is that TVs haven’t changed dramatically in the past two decades and the dream of truly interactive TV has never materialized,” says Greenfield. “Telly represents a huge leap forward, leveraging the exploding connected TV advertising market and consumers’ desire for greater control and interactivity that doesn’t disrupt the TV experience.”