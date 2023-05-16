Best saree moments in Cannes: 23 times Bollywood stars attended the film festival in sarees





They may love larger-than-life silhouettes, but when it comes to representing the homeland on international stages like the Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood’s best-dressed remain fond of the charms of a well-draped saree. Flip through the pages of Cannes red carpet history and you’ll find that this timeless classic has played a starring role in the wardrobe of nearly every chosen one who has attended over the years. Temporarily halted due to pandemic-induced restrictions in 2020, the film festival quickly returned to the French Riviera the following year, with jury and talent parading the red carpet in all their finery to make up for the missed opportunities of the past year. As we look forward to another year of sartorial revelry, join us on a journey through time with all the sarees that shimmered and shone under the lights of the Cannes red carpet marquee. All the must-have sarees from Aishwarya Rai Bachchans’ Cannes wardrobe It was 2002, and a fresh-faced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the coveted red carpet for the premiere of Devdas. Her chosen ensemble for this momentous occasion? A mustard yellow saree by designer Neeta Lulla that highlighted her slender figure. In the years that followed, she rubbed shoulders with Hollywood’s elite in a parade of classics, from the standout green hue she chose from the same designer for her second outing, to the sheer drape she chose from the stable Sabyasachis in 2010. That the focal point of the look was a slicked up bun and a smoky eye for another signature Sabyasachi. The timeless silhouette won her vote again in 2013, with the star taking to the red carpet in a shimmering gold drape by Tarun Tahiliani before slipping into a head-to-toe black lehenga saree by you guessed it Sabyasachi. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Neeta Lulla with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2002 Getty

