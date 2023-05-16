Kerala story: India split over low-budget Bollywood film that turns deadly

To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails

A row in India over a Bollywood film that divided the country along state lines has now turned deadly, with at least one person killed and nine injured in the latest clashes over the film.

The Kerala Story is a fictional drama about Hindu and Christian women in the South Indian state who are lured to join Isis. Originally billed as based on the true stories of more than 30,000 of these women, film makers have been ordered to reverse the claims after a court ruled they had no basis .

Opposition party critics across India branded the film as Hindu nationalist propaganda and accused it of perpetuating Islamophobia, despite being heavily promoted by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweets.

Director Sudipto Sen’s low-budget Bollywood film has been at the center of controversy since the day its teaser was released in India. After its May 5 cinema release, the state of West Bengal banned screenings while Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the two most populous BJP-ruled states, slashed ticket prices by scrapping government taxes.

The first reported death in the row occurred in the Maharashtras town of Akola, after clashes broke out between two groups with differing views on the film. The state government has increased police presence in the city and cut off internet access in several areas, in an effort to prevent protesters and rival groups from gathering.

The clashes reportedly began with an Instagram post about The Kerala Story on Saturday and ended with the death of 40-year-old electrician Vilas Gaikwad, with two rival groups throwing stones at each other and destroying several private and government vehicles, according to cited officials. by ANI.

Maharashtra police said more than 135 people were arrested over the clashes. The state’s deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, said police stations across the state have been warned to remain on high alert and watch out for any hate messages or outbreaks of community flames. .

In another incident in Jammu and Kashmir, several Muslim students from the Government Medical College in the city of Jammu were reportedly beaten by film supporters on Sunday night.

Local media quoted an unidentified Kashmiri student as saying that the clashes between two groups of students started when one of them started an argument over The Kerala Story in a WhatsApp group, to which a group of students Muslims opposed.

A student identified as Haseeb Ahmed was brutally beaten and photos of his badly injured head were widely shared on social media. A group of Hindu students allegedly claimed that the Muslim students attacked them first.

Mehbooba Mufti, President of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] in Kashmir, tweeted: Shocking that the GOI promotes and encourages violence through films stoking community fires. Innocent blood is being shed to quench the BJP’s insatiable thirst for small electoral dividends.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did not ban the film in the state but said the film appeared to have been made with the aim of polarizing the community and spreading hate propaganda.

On social media, a number of alternative hashtags about the film like #MyKeralaStory and #RealKeralaStory have started to catch on, with people sharing their own stories of religious harmony and camaraderie.

IMDB’s plot summary for the film says it’s about a converted Muslim woman [named] Fatima Ba, who recounts her ordeal of how she once wanted to become a nurse, but was abducted from her home and manipulated by religious vanguards, turned into the terrorist Isis, and landed in prison in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the film and said it attempted to expose the consequences of terrorism in a society.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the film drew national attention to the conspiracy of love. jihad, a reference to an unfounded theory that there is a coordinated effort by Muslim men to convert Indian women of other faiths through marriage.

The whole of society must be made aware of this distortion. A commendable and courageous effort has been made in this regard by the film producer, the director and the whole team, he said.

On Friday, the film was released on more than 200 screens in the United States and Canada. Filmmaker Sen told reporters in a virtual press conference that the country [India] was in denial about the long existing problem in the state of Kerala. The Kerala Story is a mission that goes beyond the creative limits of cinema, a movement that should reach the masses around the world and raise awareness.

The film’s producer, Vipul Shah, said the film’s subject matter was hidden from the masses and deserved to be told. We made the film to initiate thinking around the world.