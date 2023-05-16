SUPERMAN: LEGACY – Nicholas Hoult would now be the only actor in consideration for Lex Luthor

There are conflicting reports swirling around which character Nicholas Hoult is vying to play in Superman: Legacy.

THR’s initial report mentioned that the Renfield The star was up for the role of Lex Luthor, but Deadline later contradicted that by saying he was actually one of the actors being considered to play Clark Kent/Superman. Now we are back to Luthor.

In THR’Rachel Brosnaham cover rumor response whom she auditioned for the role of Lois Lane, the trade states that Hoult is now considered “the only person in consideration for Superman’s nemesis Lex Luthor”.

Is it possible that Hoult read for both parts? It wouldn’t be the first time an actor has tested two main characters in the same project.

As for Brosnaham, the trade notes that the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star “delivered an outstanding audition for the spunky Daily Planet reporter, but may be in the older range for what Gunn hopes to achieve with his take on Man of Steel which focuses on the heroism of Metropolis with characters from a twenty years.”

Gunn reportedly delivered the first draft of his script before the writers’ strike, but that doesn’t mean production won’t be affected going forward.

Superman: Legacy is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe. Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, but he’s also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of past movies, and fans everywhere.” said Gunn when announcing the DCU slate. “I look forward to presenting our version of Superman for audiences to follow and learn about through movies, films, animation and games.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit theaters in 2025.