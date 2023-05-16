Gomola wins at Clinton County Speedway | Entertainment

Mill Hall, Pa. Jacob Gomola of Seneca, Pa. won the RaceSaver Sprint Car headline event Friday night at Clinton County Speedway taking the lead as the field was given the white flag.

Jeffrey Weaver took another victory in the 270 Micro Sprints, Cory Long won the Pro Stocks, Johnny Smith won the 600 Micros and Blake Snyder won the 4 cylinders.

RaceSaver Sprint Car Featured Event

Kruz Kepner and defending track champion Ryan Kissinger led the full field of RaceSaver Sprint cars to the green flag. Kepner quickly took the lead with Kissinger glued to his rear bumper. Jacob Gomola, who started fourth, ran third followed by Owen Dimm and AJ Barton. On lap eight, Kepner caught up to the back of the pack and put a run-in car between him and second-placed Kissinger.

As Kepner made his way through the traffic, Kissing and Gomola were in a fierce battle for second position. On lap number 12, Gomola passed Kissinger for second place. Gomola started working on the upper side of the fast lane, trying to find a faster way through the coiled traffic for a chance to catch Kepner. Gomola was catching up, when the only warning of the event came when Barton spun around the fourth corner.

The restart provided Kepner with a clear home run. The restart allowed Kepner to lead Gomola, Kissinger, Dimm and Jared Zionkowski into the top five. Timmy Bittner entered the top five on lap twenty. Kepner, Gomola and Kissinger were in a close battle for the lead.

As the top riders entered turn number three, Gomola was within striking distance. As Kepner and Gomola came out of turn four with the white flag waved, Gomola made the pass for the lead. He held on one more lap to win his first of the season. Kepner finished second, followed by Kissinger, Bittner and Owen Dimm.

From sixth to tenth, Jared Zionkowski, Jeffrey Weaver, Derek Swartz, Logan Jones and Dale Schweikart. The heats were won by Dustin Prettyleaf, Kepner and Ryan Lynn.

270 Micro Sprint

Kyle Hendershot led the opening lap of the 270 Micro Sprint event. The third starter, Jeffrey Weaver, took command of the field at the end of the second lap. Cory Stabley took second place on the third lap. Weaver continued to complete laps until lap 12 when the warning came out for Matthew Dixon and Logan Hammaker.

Weaver restarted the race with Stabley, Mac Wert, Hendershot and Zachery Glass in the top five. For the final three rounds, the best bid remained unchanged, with Weaver taking the win.

Sixth through tenth were Jillian Maurer, Steven Fernburg, Jr., Logan Hammaker, Mathew Dixson and Trevor Fernburg. The heats were won by Weaver and Wert.

600 micro sprints

Cody Hauck and Johnny Smith started in the front row of the 600 Micro Sprint event. Smith took the lead from Hack to lead the opening lap. Third place starter Timmy Bittner moved up to second place at the end of the second round. Smith continued to pace the field and was only slowed by warnings on laps five and seven.

Smith led every lap to take the win. Bittner was second, Cody Hauck third, Sierra Hauck fourth and Johnny Smith fifth, followed by Cory Stabley, Chase Roussey, Mitchell Holden and Corey Bowmaster. The heats were won by Bittner and Cody Hauck.

Professional inventory

Cory Long and AJ Hoffman started in the front row of the Pro Stock event. Hoffman took the lead with Cory Long in second, Johnny Bouse in third. On lap six, Long took the lead.

At the halfway point, Long was leading Hoffman, Bouse, AJ Stroup and Noah Kissinger. Stroup continued to charge at the front of the field, taking second on lap nine. During the closing laps, Long continued to follow a consistent line to withstand challenges from Stroup and Bouse.

At the end of the race, Long held off Stoup, Bouse, Hoffman and Kissinger followed by AY Schilling, Marc Bitler, Kris Orwig and Blake Snyder. The heats were won by Long and Bouse.

4 cylinders

John Stringfellow and Keith Haagen led the 4-cylinders to the green flag. Michael Barrett took second place on the fourth lap. However, mechanical issues for Barrett on lap eight caused caution as he came to a stop on the front stretch.

After the restart, Stringfellow continued to lead with Chris Small and Blake Snyder in the top three. Stringfellow won the race, but failed post-race inspection, declaring Blake Snyder the winner with Chole Sith, Matt Weaver, Keith Haagen and Joey Snook in the top five.

Six through ten were Coty Maines, Chris Small, Bryun Hackenberg, Troy Bennett and Toby Maines. The heats were won by Stingfellow, Snyder and Small.

Clinton County Speedway returns this Friday night with a five-division show, featuring USAC’s East Coast fenderless sprint cars presented by Mill Hall’s Bills Happy Camper.

The 600 Micro Sprint will also be racing wingless in preparation for the Hyper Racing 600 Wingless Speedweek taking place in July. Pro Stocks, 270 Micro Sprints and 4-Cylinders will also be on the program.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and racing begins at 7 p.m. For the latest information on upcoming events, visit speedways websiteor follow the speedway on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

—

racing cars: 1. Jacob Gomola, 2. Kruz Kepner 3. Ryan Kissinger 4. Timmy Bittner 5. Owen Dimm 6. Jared Zionkowski, 7. Jeffrey Weaver 8. Derek Swartz, 9. Logan Jones 10. Dale Schweikart 11. Dustin Prettyleaf 12. Matt Tebbs 13. Josh Fox 14. Ryan Lynn 15. Mike Alleman 16. Erik Knopp 17. Nathan Pierce 18. AJ Barton 19. Josh Beamer 20. Reed Thompson 21. Wyatt Walizer 22. Austin Walizer 23. Karl Walizer Jr. 24. Dakota Schweikart DNS Jim Kennedy

270 microphones: 1. Jeffrey Weaver, 2. Cory Stabley, 3. Mac Wert, 4. Kyle Hendershot, 5. Zachery Glass 6. Jillian Maurer, 7 Steven Fernburg, Jr, 8, Logan Hammaker, 9. Mathew Dixson 10, Trevor Fernburg DNS Matt Dixon

600 micro sprints: 1. Johnny Smith, 2. Timmy Bittner 3. Cody Hauck 4. Sierra Hauck 5. Mikey Smith 6, Cory Stabley 7. Chase Roussey 8. Mitchell Holden 9. Corey Bowmaster.

Professional actions: 1. Cory Long 2. AJ Stroup 3. Johnny Bouse 4. AJ Hoffman 5. Noah Kissinger 6. AY Schilling 7. Marc Bitler 8. Kris Orwig Sr. 9. Blake Snyder DNS Robert Tressler, Todd Geyer Rich Fye.

4 cylinders:1. Blake Snyder 2. Chloe Smith 3. Matt Weaver 4. Keith Haagen 5. Joey Snook 6. Coty Maines 7 Chris Small 8. Bryrun Hackenberg 9. Troy Bennett 10. Toby Maines 11. Brian Haagen 12. Kayla Leigey 13. Kevin Tripley 14. Garrett Lucas 15. Skylar Phillps 16. Nick Snook 17. Michael Barrett 18. Adam Harris 19. Zak Kline 20. Hunter Flook 21. Tim Muthler DQ Johnathon Stringfellow

Hit! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm subscription to the list. Error! There was an error processing your request. Receive our free newsletters Never miss a title with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Register today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What’s Happening Today? Here is your update! Daily obituaries: Get a daily listing straight to your inbox.

