Entertainment
Ex-Wah!Banana actor on trial for raping a woman he met on Tinder
SINGAPORE: A former actor and screenwriter for comedy channel Wah! Banana went on trial Tuesday, May 16, for sexually assaulting, sexually assaulting and raping a woman he met on Tinder.
Singaporean permanent resident Lev Panfilov, now 27, is accused of raping a woman, who was then 30, in his bedroom after meeting her at a restaurant to discuss his script.
Panfilov, who is from Russia, claimed trial on Tuesday on four counts of indecent assault, sexual assault and rape.
According to the prosecution’s filing, the woman was using Tinder to meet new people and expand her social circle when she came across Panfilov.
She decided to correspond with him, as he stated in his profile that he was a screenwriter.
As the woman tried to write a screenplay, she thought she might get advice and input from Panfilov, deputy prosecutor Sruthi Boppana said.
The couple chatted on Tinder and WhatsApp before meeting. They first met on January 12, 2021 at Wine Connection in Robertson Quay.
They worked on the woman script while they ate. At around 10 p.m., as the restaurant was closing, Panfilov suggested they go to his condo to continue working on the script.
According to the prosecution case, the woman agreed and they headed to the unit, which Panfilov shared with roommates.
They watched YouTube videos of comedians, discussed comedy principles, and worked on the script for The Woman in Her Room.
“After a while, however, the defendant showed his true colors and the facade of civility he had displayed throughout the evening crumbled,” Ms Boppana said.
According to the prosecution case, Panfilov then forced a kiss on the victim, before assaulting, sexually assaulting and raping her.
This was despite the woman’s “repeated pleas for him to stop” and despite knowing she did not consent to the sexual acts, the prosecution said.
After Panfilov ended his assault, he told the woman she could leave and booked her a private rental vehicle home.
In the days following the alleged offences, the woman experienced pain in the lower abdominal area and sought medical attention.
She struggled to decide whether or not to file a police report and only did so after her mother saw her crying in her bedroom in the early hours of January 18, 2021.
Her mother took her to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and the case was reported to the police the same day.
The prosecution, a three-member team including Ms Boppana, Mr Sheldon Lim and Mr David Khoo, will call 14 witnesses to prove their case.
Panfilov, who worked at Wah!Banana between May 2020 and May 2021 according to his LinkedIn profile, is represented by attorneys Anil Balchandani and Ashwin Ganapathy.
The first witness on the prosecution stand was an investigator on the case, who described talking to Panfilov and seizing his underwear and bedding.
The trial continues.
If convicted of rape, Panfilov could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison and fined or caned.
The penalties for sexual assault by penetration are the same as those for rape.
If found guilty of indecent assault, he can be imprisoned for up to two years, fined, caned, or a combination of these penalties.
