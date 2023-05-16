Stage and screen star Audra McDonald coming to Charlottesville

Many fans have discovered Audra McDonald on the small screen as Liz Reddick in The Good Fight on Paramount+, Dorothy Scott in The Gilded Age on HBO or Dr. Naomi Bennett on Private Practice. Other viewers loved seeing her combine her loves for musical theater and television playing Mother Abbess on NBC’s The Sound of Music Live!
Still others found her on Broadway in roles that earned her a record six Tony Awards, including for Carousel, Ragtime, Master Class, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins Porgy and Bess and Lady Day at Emersons Bar. & Grill.
When McDonald takes the stage at the Charlottesvilles Paramount Theater on Wednesday for An Evening with Audra McDonald, the Juilliard-trained soprano will share some of her favorite musical theater songs in a show she hopes audience members will feel at home in. .
I like to make my gigs all look like they’re all in a living room,” McDonald told Daily Progress. What I love about concerts is the opportunity to break down that fourth wall and communicate.
Expect works by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein III, Duke Ellington, Stephen Sondheim, and George and Ira Gershwin, among others.
I’m exploring the entire songbook, so to speak, of the American musical theater canon, McDonald said. I choose songs that have had meaning for me.
When asked how she balances acting roles with singing commitments, McDonald replied with a chuckle, It takes a village.
Usually I give concerts on weekends, said McDonald. When The Good Fight was filming, you usually only filmed Monday through Friday. Usually, I do theater during [the television] gap
McDonald also pursued his love of another art form that unites storytelling with moving music: opera. Two of his Grammy Awards honored the recording of Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny at the Los Angeles Opera. His other credits include The Human Voice and Send at Houston Grand Opera.
Entertainment has been a treasured part of McDonalds life ever since the stellar performance of A Violet in the Snow at the 6-year-old church.
I had the little solo, she said. I knew I felt the most myself when I was singing and performing.
By age 9, McDonald was participating in community theater productions. The time spent on stage was liberating and encouraging following a childhood diagnosis of ADHD.
When I was on stage, I seemed to settle down and find my composure, she says.
Following his heart in the art has brought McDonald an enriching world of learning experiences not only in terms of repertoire and technique, but also in terms of human relationships and awareness.
What I love about acting is that you don’t just learn about yourself, McDonald said. You discover humanity, other people, other cultures. By doing this, it opens your mind. The result, for the person who explores wholeheartedly, is a more human person and a broader vision, McDonald said. It brings people together.
McDonald’s four children share his love of music. All four play the piano, and the oldest and youngest also play the violin. A girl, a music minor in college, plays bass and sings.
While none of them get into musical theater, they all have a deep love for it, McDonald said.
Whether acting or singing, McDonald relishes the time she spends with her children and husband, actor Will Swenson.
Time for me becomes very important, she says. It’s about them.
Wednesday night is about the Paramount audience and the power of musical theater to tell stories, strike heartstrings and lift hearts out of grueling routines.
I don’t know where I would be without it, McDonald said of the performance. It’s a big part of who I am.
Tickets for Wednesday’s show are $225, $99.75, $74.75 and $49.75. Get them online at theparamount.netdrop by the Paramount box office in person between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays or call (434) 979-1333.
Jane Dunlap Sathe