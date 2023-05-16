Dakota agenda from May 15 to 19 | News, Sports, Jobs

Bobcat has its roots in the northern Prairies

By LANE SUNWALL

May 15 – On this day, May 15, 2006, the Ingersoll-Rand company announced plans to sell its Bobcat machinery division. Bobcat’s parent company had hoped to exit the construction machinery business, but was prepared to wait for the right offer. THE “LAW” the offer came three months later from South Korea’s Doosan Infracore, which bought Bobcat for a total of $4.9 billion.

Although it has grown into a multi-billion dollar company, Bobcat can trace its roots to the Northern Prairies and two innovative Minnesota brothers. In 1956, Eddie Velo presents Cy and Louis Keller with a rather pressing problem. He needed to clean manure from the small corners of his turkey barns, but all of his electrical equipment was too big to work effectively in his small buildings. Additionally, his barns had two floors, so not only did a new cleaner have to be small and maneuverable; it had to be light. The Keller brothers got to work.

After scouring the junkyard and the surrounding community for parts, they quickly assembled a new cleaner for the turkey farmer. The machine was an instant hit. He was nimble, able to spin 360 degrees on his own track, and had a good scoop, able to quickly clean up anything Velo’s turkeys could throw at him.

It didn’t take long for the Keller brothers to realize that their new invention had uses beyond a turkey farm. Seeing the potential in this new little scoop machine, Keller’s uncle Anton Christianson contacted Les Melroe of Gwinner-based Melroe Manufacturing. Melroe was impressed with the new invention. Soon after, he purchased the rights to produce the small loader and hired Cy and Louis to further develop their invention.

Three years later, the Keller brothers, alongside Les’s brother, Cliff Melroe, had greatly improved their machine.

They developed a four-wheel skid steer loader that was big enough to do a wide variety of jobs, but small enough to fit in the back of a pick-up truck. The Bobcat was thus born and the new invention moved Melroe Manufacturing into the construction industry, greatly expanding the business in the process. By 1967, the North Dakota-based company was shipping Bobcats to Australia and had established a European branch in Southampton, England, bringing Melroe Manufacturing sales to $16.5 million a year.

A tree grows in Washington

By SARAH WALKER

May 16 — Did you know that in the 1950s, a bit of North Dakota grew in Washington, DC?

On this day in 1953, the Minot Daily News proudly published a photo it had received of several North Dakotans standing in front of North Dakota’s state tree, the American elm, in front of the Capitol building in Washington.

This tree was planted by state residents. It was dedicated the previous year, in 1952, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the signing of the reclamation act by Theodore Roosevelt.

Roosevelt was an environmentalist. He was known for his hunting, his love of the outdoors. During his political career, among other programs, he established the National Wildlife Refuge program and had some responsibility in establishing federal control and regulation of public lands in the West. He created many national parks and monuments, including, of course, the Grand Canyon, Mesa Verde, Montezuma Castle, and the Petrified Forest.

The National Reclamation Act of 1902 authorized western irrigation projects to be funded by the sale of land in 16 semi-arid states. By virtue of this act, he was able to initiate the construction of western dams and was able to begin to reclaim the southwestern desert. So a tree was an appropriate memorial.

Also, in another aspect, this tree honored George Washington. The Minot Daily News reported that this small American elm tree was planted in the same spot that George Washington himself once planted a tree. North Dakota requested and was granted permission to plant this North Dakota tree on the same site after the tree’s old age caught up with it and it died.

Custer’s Farewell

By CHRISTINA SUNWALL

May 17 – On this day, May 17, 1876, Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer and the 7th Cavalry set out from Fort Abraham Lincoln for the expedition that would meet its fateful end at Little Bighorn.

Elizabeth Custer and her sister-in-law, Margaret, accompanied the regiment to the Heart River, returning to the fort the next day with the paymaster. It was the last time Libby saw her husband alive.

Of the farewell, Mrs. Custer wrote, “With the departure of my husband, my last happy days in garrison were over, for a presentiment of catastrophe which I had never experienced before weighed on me. I couldn’t get rid of the harmful influence of depressing thoughts. This foreboding and suspense, such as I had never known, made me selfish, and I harbored the most uncontrollable anxiety in my heart, and could not lighten anyone else’s burden.

Senator Porter McCumber

By CHRISTINA SUNWALL

May 18 – Senator Porter McCumber of North Dakota was born in Crete, Illinois in 1858. After graduating from the University of Michigan, McCumber moved to Wahpeton, Dakota Territory in 1881 to practice law. After several years in the Dakota Territorial Legislature, he was finally elected a Republican to the United States Senate in 1899.

While representing North Dakota, Senator McCumber proved influential in many key areas. He introduced a bill in the Senate that eventually became the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906. After World War I, he was the strongest supporter of the League of Nations among Republican senators and, as president of the finance committee, he played a leading role in the creation of the Fordney-McCumber Tariff Act of 1922.

After representing North Dakota for 23 years in the U.S. Senate, Porter J. McCumber died that day, May 18, 1933.

Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show

May 19 – On this day in 1883, Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show held its first public performance in Omaha, Nebraska. For the next three decades, the massive outdoor spectacle traveled across the United States, Britain and Europe featuring re-enactments of life in the American West such as the buffalo hunt, the train robbery and the attack on the burning cabin.

The performers included Mexicans, African Americans, Native Americans, cowboys, women and children, as well as shooting, roping and horseback riding experts.

Of course, no Western showcase would be complete without the addition of some of North Dakota’s most famous and talented residents.

Sitting Bull traveled with the Wild West show for a short time in 1885, earning $50 a week for touring the arena, in addition to whatever he could charge for his autograph and photo.

Scott Byron Gore, a breeder near Grassy Butte, became a nationally recognized bronc saddle rider after competing in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show in Europe. George Gardner of Medora, another bronc rider and performer of fancy tricks and ropes, with his friend and fellow North Dakotan “Badlands Bill” McCarty, also traveled with the Wild West Show.

The two most nationally recognized former residents of the North Dakota Territory did not personally appear on the show, but their portrayal played a prominent role in the performances. The Battle of the Little Big Horn was an obvious event for a Wild West re-enactment and by 1888 Custer’s Last Stand had become a regular feature. The character of Theodore Roosevelt was added to the show after the Spanish-American War. By 1899, the Battle of San Juan Hill had replaced “Custer’s Last Stand” as the grand finale.

For many North Dakotans who participated in or were portrayed in the show, Buffalo Bill’s Wild West performances opened up new doors and opportunities. While on tour with the show, Sitting Bull shook hands with President Grover Cleveland, which he took as proof that he was still considered a great leader. George Gardner and “Badlands Bill” McCarty, after leaving the Wild West Show, started his own traveling rodeo show. General Custer’s widow, Elizabeth, who witnessed the reenactment of the last battle in 1888, wrote to Cody with appreciation, describing his emotional reaction as “terrible” realism. As for Theodore Roosevelt, the show cemented his hero status, keeping his military exploits in the public eye as he ran for vice president in 1900.

