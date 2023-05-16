



In the midst of a busy daily schedule, it’s easy to miss important updates on your favorite show or drama or the latest activity from your favorite star, so we’ve compiled a list of the latest entertainment news from Bollywood, Hollywood, regional to big screen, and small screen to OTT you might have missed. Latest news is that Jyothika will return to Bollywood after 20 years with an untitled supernatural movie. She will appear on screen with R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn. Here are some quick reads to keep you up to date. Entertainment Speed ​​Reading Jyothika returns to Bollywood after 25 years Actress Jyothika is set to make her Bollywood comeback after twenty years with the upcoming, yet untitled supernatural thriller starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. Vikas Bahl will direct the film, which will begin production in June this year. Small Jeana 2001 film by veteran Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, was Jyotika’s final Hindi appearance. “Lies Hidden in My Garden” will be released in June On May 15, 2023, a new poster for the upcoming thriller drama Lies hidden in my gardenstarring Kim Tae-hee and Lim Ji-yeon, has been unveiled. The suspenseful film, slated for release in June, is supposed to focus on two women who live quite different lives. Dia Mirza’s mother talks about the actor’s premature birth On Mother’s Day, actress Dia Mirza and her mother, Deepa Mirza, had a moving and honest conversation during which they discussed how the actor’s mother worried about her because she was born prematurely. According to the actor’s mother, who always made sure to be careful with her, she was “going crazy” from the heightened anxiety. Nimrat Kaur Starschool of lies Coming soon to OTT A new stealth image for the next school of lies The series on Disney+ Hotstar is out. Nimrat Kaur and Sonali Kulkarni will appear in this Hotstar special. Interestingly, BBC Studio and Disney+ Hotstar jointly created the program. The release date has not yet been announced. Suggested reading:Upasana Kamineni explains why she froze her eggs very early in marriage Hailey Bieber shares her fears about the prospect of having children Although Hailey Bieber is thrilled at the idea of ​​having a child with her husband, Justin Bieber, she still has some worries. The American model recently spoke with The Sunday Times about her concerns about having children in the future. She said: ‘I want children so badly but I’m scared. It’s enough of people saying things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people who say things about a child.

