Megan Fox doesn’t want to be seen as a misunderstood pariah | Entertainment





Megan Fox doesn’t want to be seen as a misunderstood pariah. The Jennifers Body actress, 36, made the statement as she became one of the celebs to lead Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s new 2023 issue, which also features Martha Stewart, 81, as its oldest cover star. Megan, who was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic for the issue, said: Shooting Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is definitely a lot of pressure. I have a vision in my head that I’m trying to achieve, so see if it turns out for me. What I most want people to know is that I am a genuine soul who hopes to belong somewhere and not always live like a misunderstood outcast. Along with Megan and Martha, Kim Petras, 30, and Brooks Nader, 27, were also featured as cover stars as part of the series of new editions. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editor MJ Day said in a statement: (Megan) humbly accepts her stunning beauty while simultaneously seeking to be seen and appreciated as the woman of intellect and inner beauty. When the magazines Instagram account followed the cover stars of 2023, it called them groundbreaking. He also described women as mothers, artists, entrepreneurs, story makers and everything in between. Megan and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 33, have been dogged by breakup rumors for the past few months. The couple reportedly went to daily couples therapy after their split in February. Megan, who has sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six, with ex-actor husband Brian Austin Green, 49, whom she divorced in 2021 after being together for 10 years also spoke out to deny MGK had cheated on her after fans speculated he had an affair with his band’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd. The actress deleted her Instagram account in January after deleting all photos of the rapper from her feed, but returned to the platform on February 19 to say there had been no third-party interference between the couple.

