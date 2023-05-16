The Kerala Story’s Adah Sharma on Becoming One of Bollywood’s Top Actresses | Bollywood





Actor Adah Sharma who was recently seen in the film The Kerala Story has become one of the best actresses in the Hindi film industry. In a new interview, the actor reacted on her and also on the success of the film. She said she had never dreamed of “something like this”. Adah also added that she never “expected a movie like this to happen”. (Also Read | Kerala Story Box Office Day 10 Collection: Film Records Highest Days) Adah Sharmas’ film The Kerala Story has been at the center of controversy since its release. Kerala history has already gained more 147 crore at the domestic box office within 11 days of its release. According to a report, the film’s success made Adah the highest-grossing Bollywood actress for a female-led film. She beat Alia Bhatt whose record Gangubai Kathiawadi held earlier. In an interview with News18, Adah said, “I never dreamed of [achieving] as much. I never dreamed of something like this. I don’t know if all this is in my hands. I will continue to do what I do and have done anyway.” She added, “How did The Kerala Story happen? I never planned for a movie like this to happen. So just like that, if something else is going to happen too, then it will happen. I’ve never had such an opportunity to do a role like this. It’s great when someone gives you a role like this. Taking to Twitter, business analyst Joginder Tuteja wrote, “#AdahSharma’s #TheKeralaStory emerges as the highest grossing female-centric film in Bollywood in just 10 days. The Kerala Story – 136 crores* (approx.), Gangubai Kathiawadi – 129.10 crores, Raazi – 124 crores, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi – 92.19 crores, Veere Di Wedding – 83 crores, The Dirty Picture – 80 crores, Neerja – 75.65 crores, Cher Zindagi – 68 crores, Mary Kom – 64 crores, Queen – 61 crores.” Reacting to the post, Adah posted, “Woahhh!! Audience, thank you! That’s just…….*no words’.” Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story earned more 23 crore on Sunday, which was his highest collections in a single day. As the movie won 81.14 crore in the first week of its release, it hit 55.60 crores the second weekend. The Kerala Story, a film about conversion, has polarized political discourse in the country. It hit theaters on May 5. Besides Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani played the main roles in the film. Produced by Vipul Shah, The Kerala Story claims to be based on Kerala women who were forced to convert and be recruited by the terrorist group ISIS.

