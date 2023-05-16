Actor, video editor arrested for attacking cops in Kochi; video refutes police claim | English Manorama





Kochi: A young actor and video editor, who allegedly attacked a circle inspector and his team at night in Kochi, was arrested on Tuesday even as a video refuting the police claim surfaced on social media. Manorama News obtained visuals of the police abusing the duo on public roads before taking them into custody. The defendants also claimed that the IC slapped them in the face and threw their mobile phones on the ground. Sanoop from Thrissur and Rahul Raj from Palakkad were arrested for allegedly attacking the IC and the Northern Police Station team. The police had also taken four bicycles into custody. Three others who accompanied them managed to escape the clutches of the cops. Police version According to the police, the attack took place on Monday evening during an inspection carried out by the IC and its team. One of the bicycles, which was parked impeding traffic, ended up on the blacklist. In addition to the young actor and editor, three friends accompanied them. When asked for their bike documents, the trio fled. The assistant sub-inspector and constable were attacked by the two defendants when told the bike would be taken into custody, a police official said. When the IC intervened, he was also attacked with a knife-shaped keychain. Following this, the four bicycles were seized. Sanoop and Rahul had arrived in Kochi for a film shoot.

