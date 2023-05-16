Entertainment
COMIC RELIEF RETIRES: A pillar of the Minots community | News, Sports, Jobs
Arlene Saugstad was born on this day in 1912. I first met her in 1978. She and her husband, Stan, were together at a gathering at a friend’s house – one of those where enough people were present to make it difficult to do much but stand in one place. A crowd around her laughed at the threads she was spinning, one after another.
Arlene was involved in virtually every event that occurred in Minot and seemed to know everyone in town and far beyond. She rarely missed a symphony concert, fundraiser, or arts-related event in town, and no good cause went without her enthusiastic support. Our paths began to cross as the years passed.
As has no doubt happened to many others, I have frequently received letters from Arlene requesting support for this charity or arts related organization. She included a self-addressed, stamped return envelope for the contribution she was expecting. She did not hesitate to remind me of her request if our paths crossed and that she had not received an answer.
It was maybe 30 years after we first met that we found ourselves together at a wedding reception for a mutual friend’s son. Well into her 90s by then, Arlene had lost Stan a few years earlier. I was also single at the time. As is often the case at receptions, we discussed this or that subject with the guests while waiting for the signal to enjoy the buffet. Everyone at the table commented on how happy the newlyweds seemed in each other’s company. At one point, I turned to Arlene and asked her if she had ever thought about remarrying.
“What is this?” she asked, as if she didn’t hear my question.
I shouted over the din. “I said… would you like to remarry?” »
“Ah, yes, YES! » she exclaimed, as if I had just proposed to her, then gave me a long hug. At that time, the groom’s father stopped by our table with a camera to record those present and asked what the fuss was about. One of the others announced that I had just proposed to Arlene.
“Well, we should take a picture of the lucky couple,” said the groom’s father. “Come A Little Closer” he realized while raising his camera for the next shot. “Let’s make it something to remember.”
I whispered to Arlene that we should provide something for people to talk about, and stood up to give her a polite kiss on the lips, holding it for a while as the groom’s father fumbled with the device. photo until the flash finally fires.
Maybe a month later, I was recounting the wedding event with a small group when one of the attendants spoke. “Oh, yeah, I heard about it. In fact, Arleen just told us about it the other day. She said you took the gum out of her mouth!”
The Minot community held a beautiful celebration for Arlene’s 100th birthday at the Taube Art Gallery in May 2012. It was a fitting place to pay tribute in light of her many decades of dedication to the Minot art community. When Rita and I arrived for the event, Arlene sat in what appeared to be a queen throw perched on a raised platform. We joined a line of people waiting patiently to wish him a happy birthday. When it was our turn to approach Her Majesty, it was she who first took the initiative to straighten up this time, then leaned towards me.
“What is this,” she asked as I handed her a gift-wrapped five-pack of Wrigley gum sticks with a little bow.
“Oh no, you don’t. Not this time,” I say before giving him a kiss on the cheek. Arlene was smiling as she often did. She was truly the unique queen of Minot. Happy birthday, Arlene.
Sommers is a retired Minot orthodontist, violinist with the Minot Symphony Orchestra and author of the book, “Retirement? You can’t handle the truth!
