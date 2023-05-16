Thunderbird Entertainment Appoints ACF Investment Bank to Evaluate and Assist with Strategic Alternatives | Business

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–May 15, 2023–

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. ( TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF ) ( thunderbird or the Business ), an award-winning global, full-service, multi-platform production, distribution and rights management company, today announced that it has engaged ACF Investment Bank ( ACF ) as part of the company’s strategic review process to assess all opportunities to maximize shareholder value.

Thunderbird has fantastic growth ahead of us and we want to continue to build on this tremendous momentum,” said Jennifer Twiner McCarron, CEO and Chair of the Board of Thunderbirds (the Advice ). Our mission at Thunderbird is to become the next great global studio and working with ACF allows us to strategically review all options for growth and evaluate all incoming expressions of interest received by the company.

ACF is a global media and entertainment investment bank, having structured and led some of the industry’s most innovative transactions, such as the securitization of Syco Entertainments GOT Talent Franchise, the sale of The Lord of the Rings And The Hobbit Intellectual property to Embracer Group, Shamrock Capitals investment in Boardwalk Pictures, sale of Critical Content to SK Global, sale of Charlie Brooker Company and Annabel Jones, Broke & Bones to Netflix, sale of Bear Grylls Ventures to Banijay and Plimsoll Productions investment of private equity firm Lloyds Development Capital. ACF is one of the world’s leading M&A advisors to the media and entertainment industry and has completed more than 100 transactions in this sector with a total value of more than $6 billion. ACF specializes in the sale, purchase, fundraising, securitization and pre/post transaction services for brands and media and entertainment companies.

Canada’s caring environment, creative content and production values ​​are strategically attractive to growing TV production groups and the focus has been on Canadian content following the success of many new shows that have won numerous awards over the past few years. Thunderbird is one of the leading players in this market and is an award-winning producer with an exceptional portfolio of productions, crew and talent. The company’s growth has placed it in an incredibly strong market position, and we look forward to working with Jennifer and the team to help the company’s next phase of growth, said Richard Gray, Managing Director, ACF Investment Bank.

Pursuant to the cooperation agreement between Thunderbird and Voss Capital, LLC, which is detailed in the company’s press release dated January 19, 2023, Thunderbird has agreed to form an advisory committee of the board of directors to evaluate the strategy the company’s capital allocation plan and evaluate all opportunities to maximize value. creation. Working with ACF maintains alignment with the cooperation agreement, while providing the company with an important next step in support of its growth trajectory.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is an award-winning, global, full-service, multi-platform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbirds vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces and distributes animated, factual and scripted content through its various content branches, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird Unscripted (Great Pacific Media), formerly known as Thunderbird Factual , and Thunderbird Scripted. Productions under the Thunderbird umbrella include The Last Children on Earth, Molly from Denali, highway through hell And Convenience Kims, among others. The Company also has a team dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which was prepared by The direction.

Thunderbirds public communications may include written or oral forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as defined by applicable Canadian securities laws. All such statements may not be based on historical facts that relate to the Company’s current expectations and beliefs about future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements or information may be identified by words such as anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, forecast, may, will, plan, project, should, believe, intend or similar expressions regarding matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements contained in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the duration of ACF’s engagement; the company’s conviction that it has fantastic growth ahead of it; the intention to continue to build on Thunderbirds’ incredible momentum for growth; Thunderbirds is on a mission to become the next great global studio; increase shareholder value by working with ACF; the expectation that the recommendations of the Board Advisory Committee and ACF will be presented to the Board at the end of the term of ACF’s engagement; and Thunderbirds’ vision of producing high-quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions which, while believed to be reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ. and future events will differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other legal, regulatory, political and competitive developments; product capability and acceptance; international risk and exchange rate; and technological changes. An assessment of these risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations is contained in the Risks and Uncertainties section of the December 31, 2022 MD&A. The foregoing is not an exhaustive list. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Thunderbird or that management believes to be less significant may also adversely impact the Company.

Any forward-looking statements or information contained herein represent our opinions as of the date hereof and, accordingly, such information should not be relied upon to represent our opinions as of any date subsequent to the date of this document. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. . Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information.

