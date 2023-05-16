The Biggest Bollywood Night Beach Fest is coming to Daman on May 27, 2023





Daman (India), May 15: Daman once again surprised us with ‘Shor Fest’, The Biggest Bollywood Night Beach Fest on May 27, 2023, at Jampore Beach, Daman. For the first time, seven famous artists would be live on stage, along with food, fun and more. The festival, presented by Vadodara-based agency Unwork Media and supported by Daman Tourism, will bring together famous music composers from the Bollywood industry. The Beach Fest, held at a picturesque location known as one of the cleanest beaches in Daman and a fascinating venue, seeks to influence audiences from all over India and abroad. Live Bollywood party is set to welcome popular Bollywood music composers whose roster includes versatile singer Mithoon Sharma, popularly known for giving big hits such as Phir Bhi Tumko Chahunga of Half Girlfriend, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage of Kabir Singh and Tum Hi Ho of Aashiqui 2, will kick off the event with their opening performance. That’s not all, since the crowd won’t be able to resist dancing to the tunes of Srivalli by Pushpa with Javed Ali on stage, Raataan Lambiyan by Sher shaah by Asees Kaur, Thumkeshwari by Bhediya by Ash King, Makhna by Yasser Desai , Hookah Bar by Aaman Trikha and Shamshera by Abhishek Nailwal. “The ‘Shor Fest’ at Jampore Beach, Daman is set to mesmerize audiences with its enchanting location and a star-studded lineup of seven famous artists. Presented by Vadodara’s Unwork Media and supported by Daman Tourism, this Biggest Bollywood Night Beach Fest promises an experience unforgettable filled with music, food and endless fun. Join us on May 27, 2023, as we bring together famous Bollywood music composers and deliver a delightful array of entertainment and surprises to attendees,” said Arun Gupta , director of Daman Tourisme. More adds to that fun under the starry night at the beach with live counters for tattooing, piercing and henna, food stalls featuring Daman and outdoor delicacies, creative photo booths and merchandise as souvenirs to take home and surprises awaiting participants. Speaking about the upcoming event, Mr. Mithoon said, “I can’t wait to come to Daman and perform live in front of the people of Gujarat and Daman. I’ve heard a lot about the vibrancy of this place, and I am looking forward to letting the rhythm of our souls merge with the waves of Daman on this historic night. I express my deepest gratitude to Unwork Media and Daman Tourism for welcoming us into their home. We ensure that the tunes of this Bollywood night will enchant the shores of Daman for years to come, and this night under the stars will be the best for people who come to the festival. I look forward to meeting you all and rocking the night! “ The famous coastal city, Daman, is ready to welcome these Bollywood music composers during the first of its kind, the “Shor Fest”. The event anticipates over 20,000 people on this historic night in the history of Daman. To attend the memorable evening, tickets are live on Book My Show, from only 649/- For offline tickets call: +91 82645 41717 ************************************************** **** *—-****************************************

