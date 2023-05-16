The science writer of fame “Octopus” presents a book about turtles

PORT ANGELES — Coinciding with the launch of their first book together, “The Turtle Book,” New York Times best-selling science writer Sy Montgomery and illustrator Matt Patterson are visiting the northern Olympic Peninsula this week.

Locals have three days of opportunities to attend events with the couple as Peninsula College hosts them this week for the long-established Writer-in-Residence program.

Montgomery has visited the area before.

“I had a splendid visit to the area before, in Sequim, to talk about my book, ‘Soul of the Octopus’, after it was published in 2015. What a beautiful part of the world. I’m so thrilled to be back.

She described Patterson as “a turtle scientist. Matt’s artwork is so realistic that when images of his paintings in progress are shown with his hand in it, his hand looks fake and the turtle looks real.

Patterson said he and Montgomery met “several years ago at an art festival I was attending. At the time, I had just read “Soul of an Octopus” and loved it. Once we met, we immediately realized how much we had in common and how animal and nature people we both were.

“The Book of Turtles” is a 40-page picture book marketed for children, but it contains informative text that older people can enjoy while they wait for “Of Time and Turtles, Mending the World Shell by Broken Shell”, which release is scheduled. in September.

“These are amazing people and turtles that we have met while working at a turtle hospital, learning at a breeding center for the world’s rarest turtles, raising newborn turtles to release and rescuing sea turtles stunned by the cold from the beach,” Patterson said.

A third book, about a turtle named Fire Chief, will be released in two years, he said.

“This book is about an amazing 42-pound Common Snapping Turtle who regained the use of his paralyzed hind legs after being hit by a car at the Turtle Rescue League.”

“Anyone can recognize a turtle and almost everyone loves turtles, but turtles are full of surprises,” Patterson said.

He detailed some of what the book covers: the amazing abilities of turtles, the way turtles talk, each individual turtle having their own personality, how to help turtles, turtle celebrities, and the evolution of turtles.

Turtles evolved around the same time as dinosaurs, more than 240 million years ago, Patterson said.

“One of the earliest ancestors of turtles was discovered in 2015 and named Papychelys, which means ‘grandfather of turtles,'” he added.

“Papychelys looked a lot like a lizard but had a hard belly plate, which shows us that the shell evolved from the bottom up.”

Turtles are crucial to many ecosystems, Patterson said.

“Many ancient cultures believed the world was on a turtle’s back,” he said, “which might be true because turtles really hold the world up.”

Some are keystone species, he said.

“An example is the gopher turtle,” Patterson said. “More than 360 other species of animals are completely dependent on the gopher tortoise for their survival. Helping tortoises gives us the chance to help keep our planet healthy.

Montgomery said she perceived a cultural shift over her lifetime about animal intelligence.

“I was born in 1958, two years before Jane Goodall set foot in Gombe to study the famous chimpanzees of Tanzania. Her groundbreaking first paper on tool use in animals was rejected because she named her animals after people rather than numbering them like rocks,” Montgomery said.

“Today, recognizing that each animal is a unique individual, with thoughts, feelings and personality, is the number one job of any scientist studying animal behavior. It marks a sea change in our understanding of the living world.

Patterson said: “One of the things that connects me to nature and fills me with a sense of wonder, joy and appreciation is that we humans, although new to this planet, make it part.

“Many people may think that we are separated from nature, but it is the opposite; we are connected,” Patterson said.

________

Emily Matthiessen is a reporter for the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is made up of Sound Publishing Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. Contact her at [email protected]





