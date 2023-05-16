Entertainment
The science writer of fame “Octopus” presents a book about turtles
PORT ANGELES — Coinciding with the launch of their first book together, “The Turtle Book,” New York Times best-selling science writer Sy Montgomery and illustrator Matt Patterson are visiting the northern Olympic Peninsula this week.
Locals have three days of opportunities to attend events with the couple as Peninsula College hosts them this week for the long-established Writer-in-Residence program.
Montgomery has visited the area before.
“I had a splendid visit to the area before, in Sequim, to talk about my book, ‘Soul of the Octopus’, after it was published in 2015. What a beautiful part of the world. I’m so thrilled to be back.
She described Patterson as “a turtle scientist. Matt’s artwork is so realistic that when images of his paintings in progress are shown with his hand in it, his hand looks fake and the turtle looks real.
Patterson said he and Montgomery met “several years ago at an art festival I was attending. At the time, I had just read “Soul of an Octopus” and loved it. Once we met, we immediately realized how much we had in common and how animal and nature people we both were.
“The Book of Turtles” is a 40-page picture book marketed for children, but it contains informative text that older people can enjoy while they wait for “Of Time and Turtles, Mending the World Shell by Broken Shell”, which release is scheduled. in September.
“These are amazing people and turtles that we have met while working at a turtle hospital, learning at a breeding center for the world’s rarest turtles, raising newborn turtles to release and rescuing sea turtles stunned by the cold from the beach,” Patterson said.
A third book, about a turtle named Fire Chief, will be released in two years, he said.
“This book is about an amazing 42-pound Common Snapping Turtle who regained the use of his paralyzed hind legs after being hit by a car at the Turtle Rescue League.”
“Anyone can recognize a turtle and almost everyone loves turtles, but turtles are full of surprises,” Patterson said.
He detailed some of what the book covers: the amazing abilities of turtles, the way turtles talk, each individual turtle having their own personality, how to help turtles, turtle celebrities, and the evolution of turtles.
Turtles evolved around the same time as dinosaurs, more than 240 million years ago, Patterson said.
“One of the earliest ancestors of turtles was discovered in 2015 and named Papychelys, which means ‘grandfather of turtles,'” he added.
“Papychelys looked a lot like a lizard but had a hard belly plate, which shows us that the shell evolved from the bottom up.”
Turtles are crucial to many ecosystems, Patterson said.
“Many ancient cultures believed the world was on a turtle’s back,” he said, “which might be true because turtles really hold the world up.”
Some are keystone species, he said.
“An example is the gopher turtle,” Patterson said. “More than 360 other species of animals are completely dependent on the gopher tortoise for their survival. Helping tortoises gives us the chance to help keep our planet healthy.
Montgomery said she perceived a cultural shift over her lifetime about animal intelligence.
“I was born in 1958, two years before Jane Goodall set foot in Gombe to study the famous chimpanzees of Tanzania. Her groundbreaking first paper on tool use in animals was rejected because she named her animals after people rather than numbering them like rocks,” Montgomery said.
“Today, recognizing that each animal is a unique individual, with thoughts, feelings and personality, is the number one job of any scientist studying animal behavior. It marks a sea change in our understanding of the living world.
Patterson said: “One of the things that connects me to nature and fills me with a sense of wonder, joy and appreciation is that we humans, although new to this planet, make it part.
“Many people may think that we are separated from nature, but it is the opposite; we are connected,” Patterson said.
________
Emily Matthiessen is a reporter for the Olympic Peninsula News Group, which is made up of Sound Publishing Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum. Contact her at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/science-writer-of-octopus-fame-presents-book-on-turtles/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Ir. Joko Widodo welcomes the RSA airbase
- The science writer of fame “Octopus” presents a book about turtles
- Josh Pate Says Alabama Can Win A National Championship In 2023: ‘Don’t Fool Yourself’
- Blake Lively looks stylish in a low-cut halter dress while filming It Ends With Us in New York
- Donald Trump: Village People ‘Send Cease and Desist Letter to Former US President’ Regarding Use of Macho Man Song | Ents & Arts News
- Yennefer actor says Henry Cavill’s exit from The Witcher was ‘hard to accept’
- The best stage for semiconductor and cleantech startups
- ‘Outrageous’: Legal analyst responds to Trump’s comments on E. Jean Carroll trial
- The Autocrats’ Handbook Doesn’t Guarantee Victory
- Turkish President Erdogan is heading for a runoff election that will decide who will lead a key NATO country – Orlando Sentinel
- The Biggest Bollywood Night Beach Fest is coming to Daman on May 27, 2023
- Leicestershire offers English cricket parable: teams must serve, not just sell | Cricket