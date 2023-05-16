Brendan O’Brien death: Original voice actor of video game character Crash Bandicoot dies at 60

Original Crash Bandicoot voice actor Brendan O’Brien has died aged 60, according to Legacy.com.

O’Brien’s prolific career designing character voices for animation, radio and video games culminated in 1996 when he created the voice of the genetically enhanced bandicoot that would become iconic.

No details have been released regarding his cause of death, but he is believed to have died on March 23.

The official Crash Bandicoot Twitter account wrote: ‘Share our sincere condolences to the loved ones of Brendan O’Brien on his passing.

“He was an incredible talent that brought Crash Bandicoot and other Crash characters to life. He will forever live on in the hearts of Crash fans.

The gaming community was hit hard by O’Brien’s passing, with many fans posting their grief on Twitter.

A video game developer wrote: “Just learned of the passing of Brendan OBrien, the original Crash Bandicoot voice actor.

‘It’s a huge shock; I had been a fan of Brendans for years, and recently he and I also talked about having a role in Antonblast. Absolutely gutted and blindsided… RIP, man.

Responding to Crash Bandicoot’s tribute, an admirer of O’Brien tweeted: “Thank you guys for acknowledging him. The man is a legend, bringing us some amazing characters alongside the one-word vocal line la most iconic of all video games.

Crash’s character usually speaks in gibberish, but he’s famous for his quirky way of exclaiming “Whoa!”

O’Brien voiced Crash until 2004, guiding the character through the nostalgic years when he was controlled by original game developer Naughty Dog.

The original Crash Bandicoot became a video game classic and spawned a massive franchise that includes various spinoffs.

Legacy.com praised O’Brien for his connection with Crash fans, writing, “He encouraged nostalgic Crash fans in their own pursuits and loved signing their memorabilia.”

Born into an acting family, O’Brien grew up in Los Angeles and displayed musical talent from an early age.

His parents encouraged him to pursue music and he eventually became an accomplished guitarist.

O’Brien married his wife Ingrid K. Behrens in 2000, and the couple spent a lot of time in their beloved Los Padres National Forest.

According Legacy.comBrendan and Ingrid “enjoyed exploring the trails with their dogs, listening to music and reading (every subject imaginable).”