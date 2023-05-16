Mrunal Thakur thrilled with Cannes debut, list of Bollywood celebrities to debut this year





Actress Mrunal Thakur has added another feather to her cap as she is now set to make her long-awaited debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. According to a report from Vogue India, the diva will be on the French Riviera from May 17-19 wearing Falguni Shane Peacock’s creation for her red carpet debut. “I am delighted to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the first time,” the Sita Ramam actress told TOI. “I look forward to interacting with filmmakers around the world, exploring new opportunities and showcasing the talent Indian cinema has to offer,” added Thakur. Apart from Mrunal Thakur, this year Cannes Film Festival will see many Bollywood celebrities making their red carpet appearances at the festival. Check out the list of Indian debuts at Cannes here: Anouchka Sharma Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will make her Cannes debut this year. Anushka will share the stage with Hollywood actress Kate Winslet. Reportedly, the duo will honor the outstanding contributions of women in the film industry at the prestigious event. Sarah Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan becomes one of the youngest Indian actresses to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2023. She was spotted at Mumbai airport last night as she flew to the French Riviera after the launch of the trailer for his next film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Manushi Chillar Manushi Chillar, actress and former Miss World, will also make her Cannes debut this year. She is part of the Indian delegation to the event. His presence adds glamor and prestige to the Indian contingent at this renowned event. Esha Gupta As part of the Indian contingent led by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, Esha Gupta is set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Shannon K. Singer Kumar Sanu’s daughter, Shannon K, will also make her Cannes debut. Shannon Kumar Sanu, who began her singing career in 2018 with ‘Poo Bear’, added acting feathers in 2020 with Hollywood’s ‘The Big Feed’ and an anti-bullying song, ‘Give Me Your Hand’ featuring David Arquette, Ed Westwick, Brittany Snow who received love from a global audience. sunny leon Sunny Leone makes her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, with her film ‘Kennedy’ which also marks her first collaboration with director Anurag Kashyap. Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anurag Kashyap and Vijay Verma will also be present at the prestigious film festival. However, there is no confirmation from Cannes regulars – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, whether they will attend this year’s festival.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/mrunal-thakur-thrilled-for-her-debut-at-cannes-check-list-of-bollywood-celebs-to-debut-this-year-204432 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos