Why the Kerala story is a wake-up call for Bollywood
Sudipto Sens’ social drama The Kerala Story, a hard-hitting film that focuses on the realities of conversion and radicalization, has sparked a lot of controversy recently.
Why did The Kerala Story work while Shehzada failed? The answer lies in the film itself
Optimism energized Bollywood after Siddharth Anands’ action thriller Pathaan became a highly sought-after blockbuster. The masala artist starring Shah Rukh Khan in a lead role after four years has collected around Rs 1,050 crore globally to become the second biggest Hindi film of all time after Nitesh Tiwaris’ sports drama Dangal (2016 ), which had grossed an incredible Rs 2,024 crore worldwide. . The success of Pathaans showed that moviegoers were willing to hit the theaters if what was on offer had user-friendly content, even if not every critic gave it a four-star rating.
FAILURES AND MODEST SUCCESSES
What followed carried a strong message for the industry. Remakes, even if backed by superstars and big budgets, will struggle to bring moviegoers to the box office. The most disappointing washout was Raj Mehtas’ comedy-drama Selfiee, a remake of Lal Jr’s Malayalam film Driver’s License. Starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, the film would have earned less than an estimated Rs 25 crore. Rohit Dhawans action drama Shehzada, a remake of Trivikram Srinivas Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo, crashed, grossing around Rs 47 crore. The person who suffered a critical setback because of Shehzada’s failure is his hero, Kartik Aaryan.
Farhad Samji’s action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a remake of Tamil film by Sivas Veeram, premiered on Eid day. The first Friday was ordinary for a Salman Khan film, and the next two days better thanks to the unconditional support of superstar fans. The film ultimately earned an estimated Rs 181 crore, which is not significantly better than its big budget of Rs 150 crore.
Ajay Devgn Bholaa’s action thriller, a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj Kaithi’s Tamil film, has grossed around Rs 120 crore worldwide. Like KKBKKJ, the Bholaas collection exceeds its budget by Rs 100 crore. These two movies can’t be considered fiascos, mainly because they earned more by selling OTT and satellite rights. But Khan and Devgn would have been much happier had they done better at the box office.
THE SUCCESS OF KERALA STORIES
Sudipto Sens’ social drama The Kerala Story, a hard-hitting film that focuses on the realities of conversion and radicalization, has sparked a lot of controversy recently. The non-star-starring film has garnered around Rs 137 crore in ten days at the Indian box office. The performance is extraordinary, bearing in mind its advertised budget of Rs 15-20 crore.
Why is TKS a blockbuster despite an official ban in West Bengal and an unofficial ban in Tamil Nadu? The depiction of women trapped in tragic circumstances moved many viewers, although left-leaning liberals were highly critical of Sen’s approach to the subject. Will the latter’s criticisms prevent TKS from becoming a bigger success? It won’t be.
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotris’ social drama The Kashmir Files, which was made on a similar budget but reportedly grossed around Rs 340 crore last year, was also attacked by its critics. Revolving around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from their homeland, the equally controversial film found many viewers, who expressed appreciation for Agnihotris’ treatment of the subject. TKF was heavily criticized for its bias and distortion of history by left-leaning liberals, who clearly also watched the film and contributed to box office numbers.
BOLLYWOOD SINCE 2022
After Pathaan became an all-time blockbuster, it looked like Bollywood’s recovery from a series of setbacks in 2022 could be happening soon. While films like Ayan Mukerjis’ fantasy adventure film Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, Abhishek Pathaks’ crime thriller Drishyam 2 and Anees Bazmees’ comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ran last year , too many other films have shot silently. In short, too much bad news.
The way most films have fared since the start of this year is a reminder of their inability to impact their content. A superstar like Salman Khan can attract audiences to theaters the first weekend after its release. If the film is disappointing, its chances of success are however much less compared to other mediocre successes of Salman Khan in the past. Akshay Kumar has suffered several setbacks. He must soon deliver some hits to join his fellow actors at the top of the list of industry A-listers. Ranveer Singh slipped and Kartik Aaryan had a big miss.
The success of TKS is a wake-up call for Bollywood. Although most directors don’t make films dealing with such controversial subjects, they should realize by now that producing a remake or any other film with an established male star without putting enough emphasis on the content is not a options today.
The author, journalist for three decades, writes on literature and pop culture. Among his books are MSD: The Man, The Leader, the bestselling biography of former India captain MS Dhoni and the Hall of Fame series of movie star biographies. The opinions expressed are personal.
