Aspen City Hall as art gallery, redux | Culture & Leisure

A dozen local and regional artists have been selected to show their work in the second exhibit at Aspen’s New City Hall.

The artists installed their pieces last Wednesday, replacing the inaugural exhibition which took place a few months after the opening of the new City Hall building on Rio Grande Place in November 2021. This second exhibition will continue until in April 2025, and there will be an artists’ reception for the show in August, in conjunction with the Aspen Community Picnic.

Organized by the City of Aspen and the Red Brick Center for the Arts, the program of rotating art exhibits at City Hall was created to enhance the experience of public space and to celebrate and recognize the art and artists of the Roaring Fork Valley and greater Colorado area.

I think it’s a very smart move on the part of the city to decide to use their beautiful new space at City Hall in this way, said local artist Emily Chaplin, as she spins exhibitions, rather than buying from a permanent collection, for example; and I think it shows a commitment from the city to supporting local artists, which is great. Local artists can use all the support we can get.

Chaplin, a resident artist in Red Brick whose abstract aspen oil paintings are represented by the Elliott Yeary Gallery in town and other galleries in the Southwest, said that when she was selected for the exhibition, she was able to look at the space and evaluate with Sarah Roy, executive director of the red brick, creating new landscape-focused pieces that would work very well in this space.

So we decided on a series of oil painted abstract flowers that speak to the wildflower meadows of this valley, which is one of my main inspirations and joys, and I’m really excited about it, said Chaplin. It will be a series of four very colorful diptychs that should draw your attention across the room to the council chamber.

Similar to City Hall’s inaugural exhibit, this time artists were invited to submit artwork that speaks to values ​​and topics important to Aspen and/or loosely relates to the local environment. and regional and connectivity.

Take local artist Esther Nooners who exhibits a piece, for example, which is an image of the Maroon Bells, but with the bells removed. Nooner, whose practice also revolves around landscape imagery, but through the manipulation of impressions and the use of photography as a metaphor for our human relationship with nature, she said, explained how the Bells piece emerged from a body of work she made using household chemicals to manipulate ink on paper. relating to photographs.

Nooner said the Maroon Bells image says a lot about why people come to the Valley and visit this truly iconic scene, while commenting on what it might look like in 50 to 100 years and how we can protect it. , she said. The artist went on to explain how showing local craftsmanship like this in the Town Hall exhibit has the potential to spark a much broader message.

As far as my article in there, you know, thinking about the local landscape, and also thinking about the landscape nationally and globally, I think it’s important for people to think about that, Nooner said. I’m certainly not asking anyone to come up with solutions to climate change, but I think just recognizing that how we use the space around us has long-term effects, and I hope the imagery of the landscape that will be represented by all of us [artists] would also give rise to reflection in this direction.

Leah Aegerter is another exhibiting artist who explores landscape; To do this, she uses 3D scanning to capture textures and digital fabrication techniques to reproduce geological surfaces in new materials. Aegerter explained how her object-based sculptures mostly involved woodworking until about a year ago when she started working with poured paper.

The geological compositions of Aegerter on display at the town hall were made during this period of exploration within her craft, she said. The artist explained how all of the geological textures in her exhibited works, a series of circular cast paper sculptures, come from Grand Canyon National Park, where she was on a residency last fall.

Aegerter explained how having the opportunity to show his works at City Hall for two years is pretty amazing, noting that there aren’t too many places for an artist, especially an artist more youngster who is earlier in his career, can exhibit in Aspen.

The red brick has also granted a stipend to the group of exhibiting artists for their participation, and the works displayed at City Hall are for sale but must complete the exhibition cycle. Those interested in a specific work can contact the artist directly and inquire about purchasing the work or a similar work.

I would say for the exhibition as a whole, I hope the public will take the initiative to seek out more local artists and hopefully purchase works by local artists, Aegerter said.

Nooner and Chaplin agreed with Aegerter on this point of increased awareness and support for local artists. And for these three female artists in particular who all focus on landscape but through different mediums, they share an aspiration to portray the importance of landscape in their individual works at City Hall, from its larger message to micro moments.

For my works in particular, I really look at those micro-moments and emotions that I experienced and noticed in the landscape, Aegerter said. And so my desire would be for someone to look at my work and feel inspired to look up close when they walk somewhere or just be more observant of their surroundings and love the little moments that make our landscape so amazing.

I totally agree with Leah about raising awareness, maybe exposing the public to new artists that they didn’t know about and I think that’s a wonderful opportunity, Chaplin. And my work is also similar to those other two women in the sense that with it I hope it invites people to pause and focus and take note of the beautiful details of our valley just on a level microphone.

Alongside Chaplin, Nooner and Aegerter in this second exhibition at City Hall are artists: Brenda Biondo, Ghislaine Boreel, Jessie Chaney, Brian Colley, Sam Harvey, Michael McConnell, Johanna Mueller, Trace Nichols, Kristin Wright and Chris Erickson whose work was renewed from the first exhibition. A selection of political posters by Tom Benton on loan from the Fat City Gallery are also on display at City Hall.

For more information, visit redbrickaspen.com.