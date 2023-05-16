The author visits the Peninsula College campus this week





PORT ANGELES — Adventure writer and naturalist Sy Montgomery, Peninsula College’s writer-in-residence this spring, will be on campus in Port Angeles today through Thursday. Montgomery has written over 30 books for adults and children and was a 2015 finalist for the National Book Award for nonfiction with his New York Times bestseller “The Soul of an Octopus, A Surprising Exploration Into the Wonder of Consciousness.” His latest book, “The Book of Turtles”, is illustrated by Matt Patterson and will be released a few days before his arrival in Port Angeles. Montgomery announced that Patterson would join her during her residency on campus. A reception and discussion is scheduled for 10 a.m. today at J-47 on the Port Angeles campus at 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd. At 10 a.m. Wednesday, she will be signing books at the Elwha Klallam Heritage Center, 401 E. First St., Port Angeles, courtesy of Port Book and News. Montgomery will share his wilderness adventures during a Studium Generale presentation at 12:35 p.m. Thursday at the Little Theater on the Port Angeles campus. The conference will be followed by a screening of “My Octopus Teacher” at 1:45 p.m. in room M-125. All events are free and open to the public. “Spell of the Tiger, The Man-Eaters of Sundarbans,” one of Montgomery’s early works, was adapted into a National Geographic television documentary. A few of his many awards include the 2010 Children’s Book Guild Nonfiction Award and the Henry Bergh Award for Nonfiction, given by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals ASPCA for Humane Education. “We are about to destroy this soft, green Earth, or revolutionize the way we understand the rest of animated creation,” Montgomery said in a profile at www.symontgomery.com. “It’s an important time to write about the bonds we share with our fellow human beings. It’s a good time to live.





