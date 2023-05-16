Cannes takes a dose of Bollywood! Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and Manushi Chillar flood the Instagram timeline with photos from the French Riviera





India is ready to shine at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. As the film festival kicks off on Tuesday, several Bollywood celebrities are expected to make dazzling appearances on the red carpet. Bollywood actresses Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chhillar, who were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday night, landed on the French Riviera for their red carpet debut. While Khan shared a photo of his cup of coffee with the seaside backdrop, the ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ star shared a photo of his ticket and passport to his Instagram story. Agencies On the other hand, actress Esha Gupta, who is also in Cannes for her red carpet debut, dropped some stunning images from the venue. The actress looked stunning in a figure-hugging white dress with a thigh-high slit. According to film industry analyst Sumit Kadel, national award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar will represent India’s delegation at the prestigious festival. — SumitkadeI (@SumitkadeI) Meanwhile, actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who made her Cannes debut last year, took to Instagram to post a story, featuring her, with the caption “Where to next?” While it’s unclear if she’ll return to the red carpet, her cryptic post has fans excited. Agencies Tamannaah’s rumored boyfriend and “Darlings” star Vijay Verma is already in town. He took to Instagram to share seaside photos from the spot. The reason for Varma’s visit to Cannes is not known, but he thanked his 910K fans on Instagram for a “thunderous response” to Sonakshi Sinha’s “Dahaad” web series. “Thank you for such a thunderous response for Dahaad. I can’t respond to everyone who has messaged me on multiple apps… so I’m here to show my gratitude. I share your love with the cast and crew of ‘Dahaad’,” he wrote in his caption. Earlier today, Varma also posted a photo of the Cannes seaside. Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur and Shruti Haasan will make their Cannes debut along with content creators Niharika NM and Dolly Singh and fashion designer couple Falguni and Shane Peacock. Sharma will present an award to honor women in film at the festival with Hollywood star Kate Winslet. While this will be the first visit of Shannon K, singer and daughter of Kumar Sanu, to Cannes, Haasan will participate in the prestigious film festival as the guest of honor of the roundtable on gender parity. women. This year, Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari, who made her debut last year, will also walk the red carpet. Earlier, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde and Hina Khan also made an appearance on the Cannes red carpet, it is unknown if they will return this year as well. THE Cannes Film Festival 2023 will take place until May 27.

