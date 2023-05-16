Taiwans Applause Entertainment goes on sale at Cannes (exclusive) | News





Taiwanese distributor Applause Entertainment Taiwan is moving into sales and will make its Cannes debut with Hou Hsiao-Hsien, produced by To be with me and the award-winning Malaysian film produced by Lee Sinje Big brother on its inaugural list. To be with me is directed by longtime Hous collaborator Hwarng Wern-Ying, who won Golden Horse Awards for Best Art Director and Best Makeup and Costume Design for Shanghai flowers And The murderer respectively. She also worked as supervising art director on Martin Scorseses Silencewho filmed in Taiwan. Starring Ariel Lin, Vic Chou and Ethan Juan, Hwarngs’ feature debut is a Taiwanese family drama about a woman’s spiritual and emotional journey told over three time periods as she remembers her late grandfather, who was the first to show him the way. of the world. Yu Jing-Pin, who turned Oscar nominee Better days, serves as director of photography. Sinomovie.com, Be the Light and TCCD Angels Investment are the main funders with support from Taiwan’s Ministry of Culture, Taipei Film Fund and Taichung Film Development Foundation. Kevin Hsu, President of Applause Entertainment Taiwan, said, “Given the rise and growing popularity of Chinese content, through our distribution expertise, Applause Taiwan seeks to bring Chinese movies and TV series to life. quality in the world market. Applause Entertainment Taiwan is also launching sales on Big brother, the feature debut of Malaysian producer Jin Ong. Produced by Malaysian star Lee Sinje, the drama set in Malaysia follows the struggles and relationships of two undocumented brothers who live on the margins of society. The cast includes Taiwanese Wu Kang-Ren and Malaysian Jack Tan from The life of the shuttlewhich was produced by Ong. The film is supported by Cinema Inutile, Be Actor and XYmusic. It had its world premiere in Freiburg where it won the Audience Award and the Ecumenical Jury Prize and won a hat-trick of awards at the Udines Far East Film Festival in Italy, including the Golden Mulberry, Black Dragon and First Time Director Awards. .

