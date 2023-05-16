Reviews | Hollywood writers are taking a lot of risks as TikTok and YouTube loom





Comment this story Comment The last Hollywood screenwriters’ strike, in 2007 and 2008, cost screenwriters and other workers approximately $772 million, while the ripple effects caused more than $2 billion in damage to the wider California economy. Promising shows were paralyzed; promising films have been shot with half finished scripts; promising careers were cut short. But the biggest and most lasting impact was this: TV stations that needed to fill the airtime turned to reality shows, rekindling the fortunes of The Apprentice franchise, which in turn helped secure the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. . It seems unlikely that the current writers’ strike is the making of another president. But just like the previous strike, the longer it lasts, the more permanent and significant its effects will be. This isn’t just a problem for writers; in the age of TikTok and YouTube, producers also have a lot to do. In some ways, of course, Hollywood seems better positioned to endure a strike than it did 15 years ago. Last time around, the story arcs were abruptly truncated mid-season. Today, viewers no longer expect television to be shown in batches of more than 20 episodes between September and May, and we are all used to shorter seasons. In theory, this means shows can be more easily delayed, rather than canceled or butchered. Yet delays still matter. As sympathetic as viewers were to the strikers (and as a writer, count me among the sympathizers), they probably weren’t going to use the time to finally read Proust, or brush up on our croquet game. Most of us want something to watch, and the networks want to give it to us. Follow Megan McArdle the opinions of Follow Likely, this will mean a renewed interest in unscripted reality shows, just like in 2007. Such shows are cheap to produce and there seems to be an almost limitless number of Americans willing to humble themselves in front of the camera. in exchange for a long shot at notoriety. But streamers also have options the old studio heads didn’t have: foreign shows and catalogs of content. NBC couldn’t fill a hole in its 2007 lineup by airing an Israeli thriller, or some older episodes of Little House on the Prairie that wouldn’t get the same audience, or ad dollars, as a new episode. from an American show that might be discussed around tomorrow’s water cooler. This focus on novelty and mass-market appeal has faded in the age of 24/7 streaming services with massive libraries. We don’t all look at the same things, all at once, or expect to. Even a top rated show as Young Sheldon enjoys less than a quarter of the weekly viewership that American Idol did it in 2007and of course audiences are even more fragmented on cable and streaming. This leaves frames with smaller shoes to fill during a strike. They no longer hope to find a hit that can please tens of millions of people; it’s good to find 10 shows that can appeal to a tenth of that number, or, if they’re cheap enough, a hundred that can appeal to 1% of old audiences. And because we can watch anything we like rather than anything that has enough appeal to win tens of millions of primetime eyeballs, we’re more open to niche viewing, including things that other people have already seen. Netflix Doesn’t Even Have The Final Season Of Grays Anatomy, But It Made It Anyway the last top 10 in the Nielsens streaming ratings. A long strike gives managers the time and the need to figure out how to give us these replacements. Which means the writers face a much greater risk than just the wages they lose each week the strike drags on; they risk teaching bosses how to do more without writers even after the strike is over. That still doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea, to be clear. Writers suffered a lot during and after the 2007 strike but that strike also won the Writers Guild jurisdiction over new media which includes streaming and without it many writers would be much poorer right now . Collectively, it’s easy to say that short-term suffering has resulted in long-term rewards. But it’s worth noting that this time, screenwriters and their bosses face a risk they didn’t have in 2007: a risk that viewers will leave Hollywood. fully closed system for social media applications such as TikTok and YouTube, which are already increasingly competitive with Netflix among younger audiences. It’s possible that for writers this will end up outweighing the benefits of a strike, but it’s also possible that it’s true for producers. Which means it’s in everyone’s interest to strike a reasonable deal before learning to live without their services. Popular Opinion Articles See 3 more stories

